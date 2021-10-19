Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down on Ladies Vs Gentlemen, concerned Genelia D’Souza asks if she is fine. Watch
web series

Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down on Ladies Vs Gentlemen, concerned Genelia D’Souza asks if she is fine. Watch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee got emotional during an episode of Ladies Vs Gentlemen. She took some time to compose herself. Watch here. 
Devoleena Bhattacharjee cried on Ladies Vs Gentlemen.
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 07:45 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke into tears in a new episode of the second season of Ladies Vs Gentlemen, a promo shared by Flipkart Video revealed. She took a while to compose herself and grabbed a tissue from a box nearby to wipe her tears.

Genelia D’Souza, who hosts the show along with her husband Riteish Deshmukh, got concerned and checked in on Devoleena. “You’re okay?” she asked.

The promo did not show what triggered Devoleena’s breakdown. Worried fans flocked to the comments of the post. “Devo please don’t cry, jab aap roti ho toh hum bhi rote hai (we also cry when you cry), please don’t cry, be happy,” one wrote. “Devo, you are a super strong woman...keep smiling always,” another wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Devoleena acted in shows such as Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 but was forced to quit the show due to health issues. The following season, she entered the Bigg Boss house again as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.

Also read | Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee defends Pratik Sehajpal over bathroom lock row, asks why only he’s being ‘bullied’

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Devoleena talked about losing her father at the age of 11 and how her mother worked hard to make ends meet. “That was the phase which has turned me into who I am today. If I talk about the good points, then it has made me strong, fearless. I don’t know if that is a good thing or a bad thing, but now I don’t care about the society,” she said.

“Today, I don’t care ke log kya bolenge ya kya soch rahe hunge. Logon ke hisab se mujhe jeena hi nahi hai (what people might say or what they are thinking. I don’t want to live my life according to others),” she added. She also said that her childhood struggles have made her ‘stubborn’.

Topics
devoleena bhattacharjee genelia d'souza
