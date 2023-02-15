Dharmendra looks almost unrecognisable as Sheikh Salim Chisti from Taj-Royal Blood

Dharmendra has shared his first look from his upcoming project, Taj-Royal Blood. The actor looks almost unrecognisable as Sheikh Salim Chisti in a long robe, turban and long white beard. The show stars Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar. Also read: Mumtaz appears on a TV show for the first time, joins Dharmendra on Indian Idol

Sharing a picture of him in makeup, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes.” He shared another picture of him in a sitting posture.

Taj - Royal Blood is a fictionalized story inspired by true events. The series is described as a revelatory tale about the inner workings and the succession drama that played out in the hallowed chambers of the Mughal Empire. The story encapsulates the reign of King Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah) who is on a quest to find a worthy successor. It dramatises the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of the great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family, in the quest for power.

Produced by Contiloe Digital, the show will release on ZEE5. The ensemble cast includes Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim. Actors Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin will also feature in pivotal roles.

William Borthwick is the showrunner of Taj with Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director.

Dharmendra will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It is set to release on July 28.

(With PTI inputs)

