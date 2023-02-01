Mumtaz appears on a TV show for the first time, joins Dharmendra on Indian Idol. Watch promo

Mumtaz surprised her fans as she appeared on a TV show for the first time on Wednesday. Sony Entertainment Television has shared a new promo for the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13, which will feature Mumtaz and Dharmendra as guests. (Also read: When Mumtaz said no heroine except Waheeda Rehman ever spoke to her, did not even say hello)

Dressed in a shimmery golden outfit with large golden bangles and her hair styled in big waves, Mumtaz sat next to Dharmendra on the sets of the show. Dharmendra was seen in a formal grey suit. Both of them held hands as host Aditya Narayan introduced Mumtaz to the audience.

“Today is a special day due to two reasons. First, Dharmendra and Mumtaz are seen together after 50 years, two stalwarts of Hindi cinema. They did two films together. Loafer and Jheel Ke Uss Paar, both released in 1973. Secondly, she never went to any show despite thousands of requests. For the first time, she has come here on her own accord to meet her favourite singers," he said. Fans of the veteran actor were excited to see her again. “My diva Mumtaz love u,” read a comment on Sony's post.

The 74-year-old actor Mumtaz made her debut with the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya at the young age of 11. She went on to feature in several hit films with Rajesh Khanna and they were a popular onscreen couple. After a break of 13 years, she came back onscreen with Aandhiyan in 1990, but quit acting after that.

Mumtaz doesn't live in India but interacts with her fans through her daughter's Instagram account. During an Instagram Live, she spoke about the possibility of her comeback to movies. “Bollywood? I do not know. I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it.” She then added, as her daughter laughed, that, “First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say, ‘Okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no.”

Dharmendra is still active in the movies and will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

