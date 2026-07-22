Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife Vinny Arora reveals the truth behind sending chits to him in Lock Upp: ‘I made emotional mistake’

In one of the recent episodes of Lock Upp, Riteish Deshmukh gave Dheeraj Dhoopar a strict warning after revealing that the actor's family had repeatedly sent chits hidden in his belongings containing gameplay strategies and outside information. The incident sparked backlash online, with many viewers demanding strict action. Now, Dheeraj's wife, Vinny Arora, has clarified why she sent the chits.

Vinny Arora reveals truth behind sending chits to Dheeraj Dhoopar in Lock Upp

Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife reveals why she sent chits to him in Lock Upp.

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Vinny took to Instagram Stories and shared a video explaining why Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son and the truth behind the chits sent to him. She said, "For a long time, you guys have been asking why I haven't been uploading vlogs on my YouTube channel, in fact, even on Instagram, I have been posting only about Lock Upp. That's because bahut dino se Zain ki tabyat theek hi nahi chal rahi, especially ever since Dheeraj left for the shoot of Lock Upp. He wakes up in the middle of the night crying; he misses his father, usko bukhar chadhta hai utarta hai; he was not sleeping or eating properly."

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{{^usCountry}} Riteish revealed that Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son on humanitarian grounds. Speaking about it, Vinny said, "It was more for Zain because I don't think itna chota bachha kisika bhi hai Lock Upp mein aur itne chote bache ko samjha paana asaan nahi hota hai Lock Upp mein. When Dheeraj was leaving for the Lock Upp shoot, he was so ill that he almost backed out. But we didn't want to let the makers down and we wanted to stay true to our commitments. So somehow he convinced himself. But every time I watched the episodes, I felt he was not well. He had these puffy eyes, which he doesn't usually have. I know when he is happy, stressed, sad or ill. I felt it in my heart." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riteish revealed that Dheeraj was allowed to meet his son on humanitarian grounds. Speaking about it, Vinny said, "It was more for Zain because I don't think itna chota bachha kisika bhi hai Lock Upp mein aur itne chote bache ko samjha paana asaan nahi hota hai Lock Upp mein. When Dheeraj was leaving for the Lock Upp shoot, he was so ill that he almost backed out. But we didn't want to let the makers down and we wanted to stay true to our commitments. So somehow he convinced himself. But every time I watched the episodes, I felt he was not well. He had these puffy eyes, which he doesn't usually have. I know when he is happy, stressed, sad or ill. I felt it in my heart." {{/usCountry}}

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She concluded, "When Zain also got ill, it was a very difficult stage for me to deal with personally. Then when I took Zain to meet Dheeraj, I had to take a bag of essentials, and in that I asked Dheeraj if he was okay or not okay, and if he's okay, then give me a sign and should play his game more actively. No outside information or strategy, nothing- just a wife who was concerned for her husband. It wasn't even his fault. It wasn't Dheeraj who was trying to cheat; I made an emotional mistake."

What exactly happened in Lock Upp

Riteish announced that a major rule breach and security violation had taken place in Lock Upp, which could not be taken lightly. He then called Dheeraj Dhoopar into the jailer's room and told him that some chits had been recovered from the bag of essentials sent by his family. According to Riteish, the notes contained outside information and gameplay strategies. He clarified that since Dheeraj was unaware of them, he was being given a strict warning instead of facing harsher action. Dheeraj then requested his family on camera not to send him any more chits, assuring everyone that he knew how to play the game.

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As the clip surfaced online, the internet expressed anger over Dheeraj being allowed to meet his son without the meeting being shown in the episode. Many also criticised the makers for not taking stricter action after the chits were recovered. Lock Upp, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The winner of the show will take home prize money of ₹1 crore.