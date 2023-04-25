Dimple Kapadia wasn't first choice for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Homi Adajania reveals which actor he wanted to cast

Homi Adajania's first web series, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5. The writer-director is once again collaborating with Dimple Kapadia after working with her previously on a number of projects. Homi also revealed that Dimple was not the original choice for the role of Savitri, the matriarch, who runs drug empire from her home. The filmmaker shared the entire family demographic was younger and he had thought of Tabu for the role. (Also read: Homi Adajania: Irrfan achieved a rare sense of liberation towards the end)

Homi Adajania had originally thought of Tabu for the part that eventually went to Dimple Kapadia.

The idea for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo began in the director's mind several years ago. Homi shared that he had thought about a story about a family where the women of the family are running an illegitimate dodgy business and the men in the family don't have any idea about it. They actually judge the women for having really boring lives and they work abroad instead. The show's story began as a fictitious kind of idea.

Homi told Hindustan Times, "Earlier, the entire family demographic was younger and it was Tabu. Then later, I believe every [project] has its own destiny so by the time it was getting ready to [start]... then Covid-19 happened. By the time, this got ready to be made. The people who were finally supposed to be in it were in it as per destiny." Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo also stars Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah.

The writer-director also added that it was like deja vu working with the veteran actor again. This is their fifth project together after Being Cyrus (2005), Cocktail (2012), Finding Fanny (2014), and Angrezi Medium (2020). He shared, "We're very good friends, off set. And we've got the sort of professionalism of never allowing that friendship to sort of become a blurry line on set when we are working. She trusts me implicitly, which I think is a privilege and she's very fearless. She's like a child. She goes through her little stress spells before shoot as if she's shooting for the first time."

