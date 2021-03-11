Homi Adajania: Irrfan achieved a rare sense of liberation towards the end
There are many different reasons to remember Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, from being the last film released before the lockdown to being late actor Irrfan’s last film.
With the film completing one year of its release, the director recalls seeing faded posters of the film outside cinema halls, and admits that it made him realise they had “the shortest running film and the longest running poster in history”.
“Last year was a unique experience where I had less distractions and more time to figure what the whole circus of life is about. As for losing Irrfan, even though we were expecting him to pass around that time, when he died it took longer and was harder for me to process than I thought it would be,” Adajania tells us.
The film, a follow-up to Hindi Medium (2017), was released in the UAE market on March 12, and in India on March 13, but its box office run was cut short when COVID-19 pandemic forced a lockdown of the nation.
Looking back at the film’s journey, Adajania says, “Theatres shut down at midnight on the day of its release, so I think it had just 3 or 4 shows on that Friday.” At that time, he wasn’t overwhelmed with the feeling of disappointment, instead it left him struggling to comprehend the changing reality.
“I wasn’t concerned at that time because I probably thought that the cinemas would open again very soon. By the time several months of lockdown had passed, the predicament of its release was a memory, so I couldn’t really be bothered to dwell on it,” the 49-year-old admits.
Pleased that the film managed to reach a wider audience after its premiere on a streaming platform, Adajania says, “After almost a year, I remember seeing the faded Angrezi Medium posters still up outside the cinema halls and I sent a message to my producer congratulating us for having the shortest running film and the longest running poster in history!”
Irrfan, was still under treatment, when he began paving his way back into the acting world, starting with Angrezi Medium, which featured him in the role of a caring and protective father of Radhika Madan’s character. But fate had other plans as it became his last. He passed away on April 29 last year.
While Adajania had a tough time dealing with the loss, he clutched onto the memories of working with the cine icon on the film to help him move on.
“I remember he told me towards the end that if he could go back and change anything, he wouldn’t. He felt that the realisation that he had attained was so precious, that he wouldn’t have achieved it in a hundred lifetimes,” says Adajania, who previously helmed Being Cyrus (2005), Cocktail (2012) and Finding Fanny (2014).
Adajania reveals that Irrfan used to scoff “at spending so much of his life identifying himself as a label, ‘Irrfan Khan – famous actor, cross-over super star, blah blah blah”.
“He couldn’t believe that we actually limit our understanding of ourselves to what we want the world to think of us and what we believe the world thinks of us… The last few times that I met with him, Irrfan had achieved a rare sense of liberation -- he was free from the self-imposed shackles that we start collecting from a very early age,” he shares.
Ask him how he would like to pay tribute to the late actor, Adajania makes it clear that he has no such intention.
“He’s got a special place in the memories of absolutely everyone he touched and that doesn’t need a date to be celebrated or announced, it’s just something that is always there,” he tells us.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox