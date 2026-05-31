Does Wade Wilson have an execution date? Latest on Florida ‘Deadpool Killer’ featured in Netflix's ‘Worst Ex Ever’

Interest in Wade Wilson's case has surged after Netflix's Worst Ex Ever introduced the convicted killer to a new audience. Wilson, often referred to as the "Deadpool Killer" because of the name resemblance to the Marvel character, was sentenced to death in August 2024 for the murders of Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz.

Death penalty cases in Florida often take years to resolve because defendants are entitled to multiple levels of review.((GoGetFunding/ Wade Wilson))

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As viewers continue to search for updates on his case, many are asking the same question: if Wade Wilson has an execution date.

Details on execution date

Despite being sentenced to death, Wilson does not currently have an execution date. He remains on Florida's death row at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford while his case moves through the appeals process.

Death penalty cases in Florida often take years to resolve because defendants are entitled to multiple levels of review before an execution can be carried out. Wilson's legal team has filed a direct appeal with the Florida Supreme Court, challenging aspects of the proceedings that resulted in his death sentence.

Also Read: Who is Wade Wilson's biological father and where is he now? All on Steven Testasecca as Worst Ex Ever streams on Netflix

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{{^usCountry}} Legal experts have noted that lengthy delays between sentencing and execution are common in capital punishment cases, particularly when appeals remain pending. Netflix's Worst Ex Ever {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legal experts have noted that lengthy delays between sentencing and execution are common in capital punishment cases, particularly when appeals remain pending. Netflix's Worst Ex Ever {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wilson's case found a new audience after being featured in Netflix's Worst Ex Ever, a true-crime series that examines disturbing relationship stories and high-profile criminal cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wilson's case found a new audience after being featured in Netflix's Worst Ex Ever, a true-crime series that examines disturbing relationship stories and high-profile criminal cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the episode's release, viewers turned to social media and online forums to discuss Wilson's crimes, his death sentence, and the status of his appeals. Many have expressed surprise at how long death penalty cases can remain in the court system before an execution date is set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the episode's release, viewers turned to social media and online forums to discuss Wilson's crimes, his death sentence, and the status of his appeals. Many have expressed surprise at how long death penalty cases can remain in the court system before an execution date is set. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The attention has also sparked interest in Wilson's current whereabouts and the latest developments in his legal battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attention has also sparked interest in Wilson's current whereabouts and the latest developments in his legal battle. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: What do Wade Wilson’s face tattoos show? Symbols on the Deadpool Killer featured in Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever

Where is Wade Wilson now?

Wilson is currently incarcerated on Florida's death row, where he will remain while his appeals are reviewed by the courts.

As of now, no execution date has been scheduled. Any future execution would depend on the outcome of the ongoing appeals process and subsequent legal proceedings.

For now, the convicted murderer remains on death row.

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