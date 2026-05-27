Wade Wilson’s biological father, Steven Testasecca, played a key role in the Deadpool Kille's life and in how he was brought to justice. Born in 1978, Testasecca was a teenager when Wilson was born and later watched his son grow up in an adoptive family in Cape Coral, Florida. Who is Wade Wilson's biological father and where is he now? All on Steven Testasecca as Worst Ex Ever streams on Netflix ( Law&Crime Trials/YouTube)

Years later, it was Testasecca’s own phone call to police that led to Wilson’s arrest for two 2019 murders.

Where Steven Testasecca is today? Wilson was born on May 20, 1994, to teenage parents who could not raise him. He was adopted as an infant by Candy and Steve Wilson, who went to church with Wilson's mother's parents, and who had two other daughters, Testasecca said. Wilson reconnected with Testasecca when he was 18 years old.

estasecca lives in Lakeland, Florida. He is in his late 40s and has reportedly settled into a quieter life away from the trial spotlight. He reportedly works as a professional window installer and runs his own business. He has a wife, children, and some close friends.

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As Testasecca shared in Worst Ex Ever, Wilson called him on the day of the double murder asking if he wanted to hear "the truth" of what was going on.

"I responded, 'What?' He said, 'I killed a female last night.' Testasecca said, adding that Wilson confessed to "two" killings before stating he “choked the bi*ch.” ""Dad, I'm a killer,' he said," Testasecca claimed. "I'm a killer. I kill with my bare hands."

During the trial, Testasecca took the stand as a witness and told jurors about the phone calls Wilson made to him the night of the murders. Testasecca said, "He called me, and he told me what he had done in a very calm way, almost like he was proud of it."

He added that he initially thought “he was making it up or joking around.” After realizing his son was not bluffing, Testasecca put the phone on speaker so his wife could hear, and she then called the police.