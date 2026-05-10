A city-approved block party in Palatka, Florida, descended into chaos when a driver plowed through a crowd of people Saturday night, May 9. Several people, including two Palatka police officers, fired at him, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Palatka shooting: Driver plows car into crowd gathered at block party in Florida; at least 2 cops open fire (Pexel - representational image)

The incident led to several people being sent multiple victims to area hospitals. It happened around 8 pm at the intersection of 20th and Eagle streets, deputies said, per News 4 Jax.

What we know about the shooting so far The extent of the injuries of those who were taken to area hospitals remains unknown. The crowd dispersed from the scene. An estimated 1,000 people regrouped at the Middleton Shopping Center at 18th and Reid streets.

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“There is a large law enforcement presence in the area, including Palatka Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and our deputies to disperse the crowd,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach is working alongside the Palatka Police Department to make sure that adequate resources are in place to keep the community safe, deputies said. The investigation is being led by the Palatka Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities believe the incident was isolated.

ThePalatka Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post that a suspect is now in custody.