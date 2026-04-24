Mall of Louisiana shooting update: Suspect at large as Baton Rouge police, FBI respond to multiple victims

Several people were shot near the food court at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, prompting a major law enforcement response. According to local outlet WAFB, authorities are searching for one or possibly two suspects. Several injured in Mall of Louisiana mass shooting. (Unsplash)

"The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently working an active shooter investigation at the Mall of Louisiana. All injured persons have been transported. Shooter(s) still at large. Please avoid the area," Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.

Initial reports indicate that at least 10 people have been hospitalized, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute.

“It looks like it was targeted. Two groups of people got into an argument in the food court and started shooting at each other," authorities said during a press conference.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry confirmed it remains an “active shooter scene,” adding that he is coordinating with law enforcement.

“I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana. I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area. Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill added, "I have spoken to District Attorney Hillar Moore, who is actively monitoring the situation involving a weapon or weapons being discharged in the Food Court at the Mall of Louisiana. Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding - please avoid the area. More details will be available soon."

The FBI's New Orleans field office said in a statement it was "aware of and is responding to an incident at the Mall of Louisiana with our partners. At this time, that is all the information we can provide."

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Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident.

One resident wrote, "Avoid Mall of Louisiana. Please stay away from the Mall of Louisiana area right now. There were shots fired near Dick’s Sporting Goods. It sounded like multi."

Another added, "Something serious is going on near the mall of Louisiana! I’ve seen over 30 cops flying down the interstate in that direction. Helicopter overhead. Check on your people!!"

A third person reported, "Mall of Louisiana.....I am hearing a possible active shooter.... Not a joke friends."

Another added, "Police’s everywhere at the Mall of Louisiana and helicopters flying over it. What’s going on."

Another resident wrote, “There is an active shooter at Mall of Louisiana. I have information from someone who works there, who is barricaded. the shooter fired in the food court, & they haven’t heard shots since. this is right now. Please check on everyone you know."