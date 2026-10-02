Dominic West found Kumbh Mela 'spotless' despite 100 million people, Glastonbury was 'disgusting' with just 80K: ‘No horrible smell’ | Exclusive

Dominic West has come a long way from Jimmy McNulty of The Wire. The actor is now making his own a rather niche demographic - wealthy British men facing public scandal. His new show, War, sees him play a tech billionaire in an ugly divorce with his Hollywood star wife. Dominic speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat about the show, the pervasiveness of celeb culture, and his memories from India.

Dominic West on War

Dominic West in a still from his new show, War.

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In War, Dominic plays Morgan Henderson, a tech billionaire who owns a social media platform. The show sees him embroiled in an ugly public divorce with his wife Carla, played by Sienna Miller. This is the second time in recent years that Dominic plays a powerful Brit plagued with domestic disturbance after his appearance as Prince (now King) Charles in The Crown. “It’s quite a rich seam to mine. Hopefully, I can get a few more,” says the actor with a laugh. When asked to compare the two, Dominic quips, “What connects them is that they are very wealthy and high-profile. What separates them is that one is chosen by God to become sovereign.”

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{{^usCountry}} War is as much about a couple at war with each other as it is about what happens when a public figure’s private life becomes the fodder for gossip. The show touches upon themes of celebrity culture and tabloids’ obsession with celebs. Weighing on the need for privacy in celebs, Dominic says, “Everyone is entitled to a private life but how do you legislate about that and essentially that would be curbing press freedom. It’s a price you pay for all the privileges of being well-known.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} War is as much about a couple at war with each other as it is about what happens when a public figure’s private life becomes the fodder for gossip. The show touches upon themes of celebrity culture and tabloids’ obsession with celebs. Weighing on the need for privacy in celebs, Dominic says, “Everyone is entitled to a private life but how do you legislate about that and essentially that would be curbing press freedom. It’s a price you pay for all the privileges of being well-known.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dominic West reminisces his India trip

In 2013, Dominic visited India along with his friend, Sanskrit scholar James Mallinson, to document James’ journey to the Mahakumbh in Prayag (then called Allahabad). Dominic visited the Kumbh Mela and stayed there while James was ordained as a mahant, a rare honour for a Westerner. Recalling his experience of being at the Kumbh, Dominic says, “The Kumbh Mela is, as you know, over a hundred million people gathered in one place for a festival. There’s no meat, there’s no booze, and there’s no onions and garlic. And it is spotlessly clean. Everyone washes three times a day. There is no horrible smells. It was incredible.”

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Dominic West (right) at the Kumbh Mela in Prayag in 2013.

Dominic says what he saw at the Kumbh was in stark contrast to how large public gatherings are handled in other parts of the world, even in the UK. “I went back home to England, and went to Glastonbury where there is all those things. It’s 80,000 people and it’s absolutely disgusting with the smell and the horror. I really realised what booze, meat, and onions do to us,” the actor says, tongue in cheek.

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All about War

Created by George Kay, War also stars Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Pip Torrens, Nina Sosanya, Archie Renaux, and Nick Mohammed. The series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on October 1. It is streaming on JioHotstar in India.