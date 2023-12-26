Dominic West reveals real reason why he does not talk to Prince Harry: ‘I said too much’

Actor Dominic West, who played Prince Charles in Season 5 and 6 of the acclaimed show The Crown, is not on speaking terms with Prince Harry anymore. In a new report by US Weekly, the actor revealed why, admitting that he went a little too far in a press conference. (Also read: The Crown Season 6 Part 2 review: Imelda Staunton deserves a bow for her towering performance in a sombre finale) Dominic West played Prince Harry's father Prince Charles in The Crown.

What Dominic West said

Speaking to Times Radio, as per a report by US Weekly, Dominic West was asked about his friendship with Prince Harry. He said, “We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn’t speak after that." When pressed by host Kate McCann to elaborate more on this, the actor then added, “I think I was asked what we did. [And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much.” He also added that their friendship ended over a decade ago and he wasn’t able to ask Harry for any advice on how to play his father Charles on screen.

The same report suggest that it all began when Dominic West had made some comments at the press conference in 2014, where he was talking one year after their Walking With the Wounded journey. The actor, when asked about the experience during a January 2014 press conference, said that Prince Harry seemed to 'specialize in building latrines.'

More details on Prince Harry

Prince Harry was recently in the news after he was snubbed by the Royal Family in the new BBC Documentary. Earlier this year, Prince Harry attended King Charles' coronation but he has not been included in the documentary, even in passing. The documentary follows the build-up to the elaborate ceremony in May.

About Season 6

Meanwhile, Dominic West's portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown has earned positive reviews. The last 4 episodes dropped on December 14 on Netflix. The Netflix series revolved around Prince William as he began his pursuit of higher education at St. Andrews College. It also introduced Kate Middleton, his eventual wife and the next Princess of Wales. Fflyn Edwards played Prince Harry in the last season.

