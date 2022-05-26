Donal Bisht: Reality TV made me realise my standing among the audience

Actor Donal Bisht feels perseverance and patience pays in the long run.

“I believe in taking things slowly and after much deliberation. With nothing to lose, I can afford to wait for right work to happen instead of jumping on very second project coming my way. As I have chosen this profession, I need to understand its ways and methods. The best I could gauge, after all these years of being in the industry, is to stay unaffected and just do what you have complete faith in,” says the Ek Deewana Tha and Tia & Raj actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bisht is happy to have bagged a new OTT project. “As I said, I believe in waiting for the right time. I was absolutely thrilled when I was offered this OTT series where I play the central character with incredible storyline. After my last TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji…, I knew it was time to take a break from daily soaps and wait for something really different.”

The actor adds, “Web was on my mind particularly after doing musical series The Socho Project. With too much good content happening on OTT, I wished to explore it a bit more. Then I got this role that was very similar to what I wanted to do.”

Talking about her tryst with reality, Bisht adds, “I thought of doing reality series just when I wrapped a TV daily and wanted to cut-off from the regular life stuff. I said yes to Bigg Boss after four years. It was an experience of sorts and I have moved over as a better individual. But, at the same time, it made me realise my standing among the audience as it earned me perpetual love of my fans.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next, the youngster will be seen in a romantic thriller. “The series is called Zakhm and the shoot is still on. Tentatively it will be out this year along with a South bilingual film that I shot last year.”