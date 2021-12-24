‘Don’t bodyshame her’: Fans defend Squid Games’ Jung Ho-yeon amid concerns over her health after recent pictures

Pictures posted by Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon on her social media recently led many fans to express concern about what seemed like a drastic weight loss. However, as fans’ comments about her apparent weight loss surfaced, many others insisted that they were essentially ‘body shaming’ her and needed to stop.

Jung Ho-yeon (27) shot to global stardom with the Netflix show Squid Game, which released earlier this year. The actor has millions of followers on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses from her life. Her recent post, where she shared a number of pictures last week, led to some fans sharing concerns that Jung looked like she had lost a lot of weight. “I don't want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress made me a bit worried,” commented one fan. Others echoed similar sentiments.

Even as fans shared concerns about the young actor’s health, others countered by saying that such comments about her weight and appearance amounted to body-shaming. “Like stop body shaming her and commenting on her body. Some people are saying, ‘good job for being so skinny!’ Some are saying, ‘eat something’ - worry about yourself. She eats for crying out loud. Stop trippin. Everybody is not cut from the same mold. Let her do her,” wrote a fan, defending Jung.

Other fans also defended the actor, advising her not to pay heed to any negative comments. One fan commented, “You are beautiful as you are, you don't need to do anything, or change something in yourself to please society.”

In past interviews, Jung has stated that she did lose weight after the success of Squid Games. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this month, she said, “I lost 6 pounds (around 3kg) in a week when it became successful. I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. I was kind of losing myself.” In another interview with Star News, the model-turned-actor admitted that she “didn't have time to eat” after she moved to the US in November.

