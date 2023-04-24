Double-crosses and covert ops - Get your spy fix with these top 10 series

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of secrets, double-crosses, and covert operations with these ten thrilling spies and espionage series. From the high-stakes world of international espionage to the gritty undercover work of the CIA, each of these shows offers heart-pounding action, intricate plots, and unforgettable characters. So grab your popcorn and get ready to go deep undercover as we explore the ten spy and espionage thriller series you won't want to miss.

Kleo

Kleo, a German television series, follows the story of Kleo Straub, a young female assassin who was wrongly accused of a crime and imprisoned by her contacts. Upon her release, Kleo uses the techniques she learned from the East German secret police to get revenge against those who betrayed her.\

Treason

Another Netflix series on the list, Treason, stars Charlie Cox as Adam, an MI6 agent whose boss is poisoned by a rogue KGB spy named Kara. While the show may not be the most intricate spy thriller, the acting is superb, and the storyline is guaranteed to leave viewers feeling exhilarated.

The Bureau

The Bureau, a French television series, centres around intelligence officer Guillaume Debailly, who returns home to Paris after six years working undercover in Syria. The show has a documentary-style feel with intricate ethical dilemmas and polished dialogue that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The series ran for five seasons from 2015 to 2020, and an American adaptation is currently in development at Showtime.

The Old Man

The Old Man was a sleeper hit of 2022, stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, a CIA agent who went rogue 30 years ago and has been living off the grid ever since. After killing a hitman who broke into his home, Chase knows his cover has been blown, and the agency is after him. FBI assistant director Harold Harper, played by John Lithgow, is brought in to track him down.

Homeland

Homeland, an American spy thriller television series that aired from 2011 to 2020, stars Claire Danes as CIA officer Carrie Mathison, who becomes convinced that a recently rescued American prisoner of war may be a terrorist. The show follows Mathison as she uncovers a web of espionage, terrorism, and politics, keeping viewers engaged and guessing throughout.

The Recruit

In The Recruit, a Netflix original series, Noah Centineo plays a CIA lawyer recruited to identify threats against the agency. Although his character is not a true spy, his role gradually becomes more like that of a secret agent with each episode. The Recruit is an action-packed series with clever dialogue that never disappoints, despite occasionally bordering on the unrealistic.

Patriot

PATRIOT, a dark comedy, follows the story of intelligence agent John Tavner, who moonlights as a singer-songwriter. The show is equal parts weird, dark, and amusing, finding the perfect balance between absurdist comedy and character drama.

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is a series that fills in gaps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with seven seasons featuring numerous twists, turns, and sci-fi scenarios. The show focuses on the peacekeeping and spy agency, S.H.I.E.L.D., as they tackle various disturbances and challenges.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses follows a team of intelligence officers based in the dull MI5 administrative outpost known as Slough House. The show is led by Gary Oldman's character, Jackson Lamb, who is known for his foul language and dirty raincoat. Despite their humble status, the agents are tasked with solving high-stakes cases that will leave viewers captivated.

