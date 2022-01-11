Drashti Dhami: Avoided Covid for two years but iss baar ho gaya

While actor Drashti Dhami has “almost recovered” from her recent battle with Covid-19, she admits to still feeling fatigued at times.

The actor also expresses relief that none of her family contracted it. “When I got the symptoms, there was no one at home. So I isolated myself till I tested negative. My in-laws and husband did get tested twice, but they were negative,” she tells us.

Drashti, who turned 37 on Monday, says she knows people who have got Covid-19 for “the second and third time”, and feels the “scenario is too scary”. “It is spreading like fire. So many people I know have got it, including my aunts, uncles and grandparents,” she adds.

Urging people to be careful, The Empire actor says, “Try to stay indoors and not step outside, if unnecessary. Please don’t meet friends, even in your building, or think, ‘It is just the five of us’. That’s how it is spreading. I managed to protect myself in the last two years but iss baar ho gaya. I just hope we are heading towards herd immunity.”

Alone in her room while recuperating, Drashti says she loved the time with herself, and the “beautiful view” from her room helped. She adds, “My husband was surprised that I didn’t bother him much in the 12 days of quarantine. I went easy on my diet, didn’t worry about calories. I didn’t have a loss of appetite. Other than first two days of body ache and headache, it was okay.”

Drashti also stresses that people who have recovered from the virus should take it easy on workouts. “Doctors have suggested that one shouldn’t work out for six weeks after recovery. So, go slow and give your body time,” she concludes.

