Duffer Brothers didn't expect hate, review bombing for Will's coming out scene in Stranger Things S5: 'Proud of it'

As Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 dropped on Christmas, episodes 5-7 of the final season of the show began streaming on Netflix. The episodes set up the show’s grand two-hour finale that streamed on New Year’s Eve (and New Year's morning in some parts of the world). But even as the volume was praised, a scene of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) coming out to his family and friends drew criticism. It was also subject to review bombing, with a disproportionate amount of 1-star reviews on IMDb for the episode, most originating from Saudi Arabia and South Asia. Noah Schnapp played Will Byers on Stranger Things.

Duffer Brothers defend Will Byers' scene

In an interview with Variety after the release of the show’s finale, creators Duffer Brothers addressed the backlash. When asked if they expected the homophobic hate the show has received online, Matt Duffer said, “No is the honest truth. Because it is, as Ross said, something we’ve been building for a really long time. I always say, Ross and I are many things, but subtle is not one of those things!”

All episodes of Stranger Things S5 are rated 7.9 or above on IMDb, with the exception of Chapter Seven: The Bridge, in which Will Byers comes out to his family before the climactic battle. The episode is rated 5.6, worst in the show’s history, and the only episode from the show rated below 6.5.

Yet, the Duffers say they are proud of how it turned out. “We’re proud of the episode, and we’re proud of the scene, and proud of Noah, who gave a really brave, very vulnerable performance. I’ve been texting with him a lot, but texting with him specifically after that scene and after that episode aired. And he’s in a really good place. He’s very proud of the scene, and we’re proud of the scene,” Ross Duffer said.

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 5 came to an end with its finale, S5E8, on January 1. The show premiered in 2016 and spanned 42 episodes across five seasons. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential TV shows of the 21st century, turning its young actors into overnight stars.