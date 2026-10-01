Dupahiya Season 2 review: Dhadakpur still delivers laughs, even when the story gets a little too crowded and bumpy

Dupahiya Season 2 web series review

Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Yashpal Sharma

Director: Sonam Nair

Rating: ★★★

Dupahiya Season 2 review: The charm remains, the cast delivers, but the story takes too many detours.

There is a certain comfort in coming back to a show where the characters already feel like people you know. Dupahiya Season 2 brings us back to Dhadakpur, the village proudly and hilariously called the “Belgium of Bihar”, where gossip travels fast and even the simplest problem can quickly turn into chaos. Prime Video’s comedy found much of its charm in the first season through its simple story and endearing characters. The new season expands that familiar world with more storylines and more drama. It still has its share of funny and warm moments, but the magic does not come as easily this time.

The plot

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The first season had a simple central mystery, but it also made room for romance, village politics and conversations around self-reliance and empowerment. These different threads eventually came together without making the story feel too crowded, which worked in the show's favour.

Season 2 gives Dhadakpur a very different problem. Banwari Jha's (Gajraj Rao) barren piece of land is chosen for a mobile tower, suddenly turning what was once useless land into a potential source of income. But the villagers are far from convinced that the tower is a good thing. Before long, they start blaming it for everything going wrong in the village, from typhoid cases to the completely ridiculous fear of tsunamis.

The mobile tower track provides some of the season's funniest moments, but it is only one part of the story. Bhugol (Sparsh Shrivastava) unexpectedly becomes an internet sensation after posing as a female social media influencer. Roshni (Shivani Raghuvanshi), meanwhile, is struggling with the pressure of her SSC exams, while Amavas (Bhuvan Arora) returns with a questionable jugaad that he believes can help her get through them.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Mithlesh (Yashpal Sharma) is also back and remains convinced that the villagers are up to something. As all these stories unfold within a seven-day deadline, Dhadakpur once again finds itself caught in chaos. Only this time, there are so many things going on that the show occasionally struggles to keep all of them on track. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Mithlesh (Yashpal Sharma) is also back and remains convinced that the villagers are up to something. As all these stories unfold within a seven-day deadline, Dhadakpur once again finds itself caught in chaos. Only this time, there are so many things going on that the show occasionally struggles to keep all of them on track. {{/usCountry}}

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Movie Review Dupahiya Season 2 series review 3/5 Dhadakpur is back, and this time a mobile tower becomes the source of fresh chaos, with villagers blaming it for everything from typhoid to tsunamis. Meanwhile, Bhugol finds fame as a female influencer, Roshni races to clear her SSC exam with Amavas’ jugaad, and Inspector Mithlesh suspects a bigger scam. Director Sonam Nair. Cast Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Yashpal Sharma. Verdict Dupahiya Season 2 retains the easy charm that made the first season enjoyable. The cast continues to carry the humour, especially when the situations get completely absurd. If you liked Season 1, there is still enough fun here to bring you back to Dhadakpur. Just expect a slightly uneven ride this time.

Performances

The actors continue to be one of the biggest reasons to return to Dhadakpur. Gajraj Rao slips back into Banwari's character with ease, making even the show's more absurd situations feel grounded. His ability to play the humour without overdoing it works particularly well.

Sparsh Shrivastava is another highlight. After Laapataa Ladies and Vibe, he gets plenty of room to show off his comic timing. His influencer track is intentionally over the top, and his expressions and physical comedy make several of those scenes genuinely funny. Bhuvan Arora brings a more earnest energy to Amavas, which works especially well in his scenes with Sparsh.

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Renuka Shahane plays Sarpanch Pushpalata Yadav and brings her experience to the role, although the character does not always get enough material to make a strong impression. The new addition this season is Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. He adds some extra energy to the show and becomes an important part of Roshni's track when she turns to a jugaad (shortcut) to clear her exams. The supporting cast also continues to give Dhadakpur its distinct personality, with the villagers often providing some of the season's funniest moments.

Direction

Sonam Nair keeps Dhadakpur looking and feeling much like it did in the first season. The village still has its familiar warmth, dusty roads, recognisable faces and everyday madness, which makes it easy to settle back into this world.

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The real challenge is the number of stories the season tries to juggle. While Season 1 had one central problem driving the narrative, the new season moves between the mobile tower, Roshni's exams, Bhugol's sudden online fame and the police investigation. Sonam handles the individual scenes well, especially the quieter character moments, but with so much happening at once, the story occasionally loses focus on where it should be headed.

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What works

The comedy works best when Dupahiya doesn't try too hard and simply lets its characters get into ridiculous situations. The villagers blaming the mobile tower for everything that goes wrong is one of the season's more amusing ideas, especially because it feels like a natural extension of the gossip and superstition that have always been part of Dhadakpur.

Another plus is that the show continues to remain clean and family-friendly. It doesn't rely heavily on crude jokes or forced shock value. Most of the humour comes from everyday situations, misunderstandings and the odd personalities that make up the village. That simplicity is still a big part of what makes Dupahiya enjoyable.

What doesn't work

The biggest issue with the new season is its pacing. There are several good ideas at play, but the different tracks do not always come together naturally. The mobile tower, Roshni's exams, Bhugol's influencer journey and the police investigation all compete for attention, making the story feel more scattered than it needs to be.

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This is felt most in the middle episodes, where the show begins to drag. A few jokes are stretched beyond their natural life, and the easy pace that worked so well in the first season is missing at times.

The Bollywood-style song-and-dance sequences also feel unnecessary. They do little to push the story forward and seem out of place in a series that works best when it stays close to the everyday life and grounded humour of Dhadakpur.

Verdict

Dupahiya Season 2 retains the easy charm that made the first season enjoyable, and Dhadakpur is still a world you would not mind spending time in. The cast continues to carry the humour, especially when the situations get completely absurd. The problem is that the new season has too many storylines competing for attention, which makes it feel less fresh than its predecessor. If you liked Season 1, there is still enough fun here to bring you back to Dhadakpur. Just expect a slightly uneven ride this time.