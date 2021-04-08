Ekta Kapoor posts video of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee's kiss from Broken But Beautiful 3, fans lose it

Producer Ekta Kapoor on Thursday shared a scene from Broken But Beautiful 3, starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. The scene features their characters exchanging drunken words, and then a kiss.

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Ekta called Broken But Beautiful her 'favourite show'. She dropped several red heart emojis on a separate video, in which she had paused the kiss.

The video was then widely shared on Twitter, where Sidharth enjoys massive popularity, especially after winning Bigg Boss 13. "I felt lil insecure but watching it again & again," one fan commented. "Now We have to make sure we leave no stone unturned!! High time to hype our Man and he truly truly deserves that," another fan wrote.

Following his stint on the popular reality show, he was linked to co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, with whom he has since appeared in several music videos.

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. It seems like the makers are exploring a different storyline now, with a change in cast and characters.

“I am thrilled to announce my association with the season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one," Sidharth said in a statement in December.

“I was drawn to Rumi’s character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi’s story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I’m going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I’m getting to work with such incredible people! To say I’m excited is an understatement,” Sonia had said.