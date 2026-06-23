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Ektaa Kapoor reveals why Kangana Ranaut isn't returning to host Lock Upp Season 2: ‘She would have…'

At the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai, Ektaa Kapoor revealed why Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with the reality show.

Jun 23, 2026 10:16 am IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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Lock Upp is all set to return with its second season, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, but not without a major shake-up. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with the show, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties. Now, producer Ektaa Kapoor has finally revealed why Kangana wasn't brought back for the new season.

Ektaa Kapoor reveals

The first season of Lock Upp premiered on February 27, 2022, with Kangana Ranaut as the host.

On Monday, Ektaa joined Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, and Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, at the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai. During the event, the producer addressed questions surrounding the reality show and revealed why Kangana Ranaut is no longer associated with it.

Opening up about the reason why Kangana is not returning as the host of the reality show, Ektaa said, “The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept. Neither the jailer nor the host, so keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood.”

This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. Across six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments, and terminations designed to test resilience and pure survival instincts.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer. When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The reality show will stream on Netflix from June 27, every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

kangana kangana ranaut lock upp farah khan riteish deshmukh ekta kapoor
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