Elvish Yadav extortion case: Police arrests one from Gujarat for sending threatening messages to Big Boss OTT 2 winner

On Thursday, Gurugram Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an extortion call to Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Elvish registered a case on Wednesday after receiving WhatsApp messages demanding about ₹40 lakh, and later, ₹1 crore. Police investigating the matter revealed the suspected motive behind the extortion. Also read: Elvish Yadav wants to give away his Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's trophy

Police on Elvish Yadav extortion case

Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav received extortion calls recently.

News agency ANI posted a video following the arrest from Gujarat. Talking about it, ACP Crime Branch, Varun Dahiya said, “Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one, Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make extortion calls.”

He also briefly commented on providing security to the YouTube celebrity. He said, “Gurugram Police will be coordinating with him in connection with the matter.”

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is from Gurugram. He enjoys immense popularity ever since his YouTube debut. He has two YouTube channels, with about 14.5 and 4.75 million subscribers on respective accounts.

He recently won the season second of the Bigg Boss OTT show. He competed with Abhishek Malhan in the finale and took home the winner's trophy. He created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show and received ₹25 lakh.

Earlier this month, Elvish wanted to get rid of the Bigg Boss winner's trophy due to negative PR claims. After fans suspected he suggested Abhishek Malhan paid people to troll him, Elvish said in a vlog, “Kuch nahi chahiye, zindagi kya hi ho rakhi hai bhai (I do not want all this, what has my life turned into)! All I want is peace, and love-filled life that I had before Bigg Boss. This trophy says 'Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner' and I am that (the winner), on record. But, if you want please take this trophy and the stuff. I have seen so many things I do not want to even mention. I just came home after so many days, for just a few days. I don’t want this negativity in life. I am happy with my work and I want to earn money. I need to complete my new house, and shift there, and buy new property and cars. I don’t want to put my head into all these online matters. If you want this trophy, text me I will send it. I am done with all this now.”

