Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reveals he hasn't yet received his 25 lakh prize money

Shehnaaz reacts to Elvish not getting prize money

During a recent episode of her chat show, Shehnaaz Gill had asked Elvish when he was going to buy his third phone, as he was carrying two phones. Elvish had then informed her that he already owned three phones. Shenaaz had then asked, "When are you buying the fourth one?"

To which Elvish had replied, “Chautha bhi lenge jab Bigg Boss vaale ₹25 lakh bhej denge ((I will buy the fourth one too, when the makers of Bigg Boss will send me ₹25 lakh)." Shocked over his claims of not getting his winning amount yet, Shehnaaz reacted, “Ye toh galat hai (This is wrong).”

Elvish Yadav's Bigg Boss OTT 2 win

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 began in June and some of the contestants included Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, Falak Naaz, Palak Purswani, Puneet Kumar, Aaliyah Siddiqui and Cyrus Broacha. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia had joined as wild cards.

Elvish created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT on August 14. Even though he entered the show mid-way, his popularity helped him lift the trophy by defeating fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan. Apart from the prize money, and the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, the winner reportedly was also supposed to get free food for life.

Elvish on getting '280 million votes'

A day after winning the reality show, Elvish had said that he got almost 280 million votes in last 15 minutes of the finale, which might have helped him win. In a clip from a hotel room, which emerged soon after the winner was declared, Elvish had told his supporters that a JioCinema official said he got ‘28 crore votes in just 15 minutes’.

He had said, “Saara scene khatam hua, main andar gaya toh jo Jio ke head hain, jiska poora show hai, maalik jo hai, unhone bola, ‘Aapko pata hai 15 minutes main kitne vote aaye aapke liye?’ Maine poocha kitne, toh unhone kaha '280 million' (After the finale got over, I went inside and the head of JioCinema, who runs the show, asked me, ‘Do you know how many votes you received in 15 minutes?’ I asked how many, and was told I got 280 million)."

