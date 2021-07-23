Enjoy singing and writing but acting is my first love: Dhanveer Singh

Last seen in film Stage of Siege: Temple Attack, actor Dhanveer Singh is in a happy space. Things are looking up for him and his upcoming projects are back on track.

“Future is unpredictable. But, as and when, any opportunity comes my way, I try not to let it go easily. My music, writing and acting altogether have been keeping me busy in this tough phase. So, when I was not shooting, I was writing and working on my songs,” says The Casino actor.

Dhanveer calls himself an actor who can sing and pen lyrics.

“Acting is and will be my first love — rest follows. When I was studying music as a subject, then too, I was fully associated with theatre. Since 2016, I have been doing play Mughal-e-Azam directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. As I am Masters in Urdu, so I started writing poetry. Recently, I got a chance to pen a song for a Bollywood film. Not just Bollywood, I enjoy working on Punjabi projects too.”

The actor is happy with his recent release garnering him rave reviews. “You feel blessed when people like your work. It feels as all your hard work has paid off. Playing antagonist is no easy task and when you take up such a role it becomes tough to bring out those dark shades.”

The young actor recently shot for his next in Agra and Lucknow. He got chance to visit Taj Mahal on his birthday. “It was dream come true for me. I was in Agra for the first time and being in front the wonder of the world made my day all the more special.”

Dhanveer wishes his next film gets a theatrical release. “I am really excited about Dasvi with amazing actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. I have learned so much on this project as a newbie and I really wish people watch it on 70 mm screen.”