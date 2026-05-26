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Eric Edelstein in The Boroughs mistaken for ‘tough guy’ Stranger Things actor: ‘Am I the only one?’

Eric Edelstein gains attention for his role as Hank Williams in Netflix's The Boroughs, with viewers confusing him for David Harbour.

May 26, 2026 07:58 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Eric Edelstein is receiving a new wave of attention for his role as Hank Williams, the menacing security guard in Netflix’s sci‑fi mystery series The Boroughs. Some viewers mixed him up with The Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who's on‑screen presence is being compared to Hank’s.

Eric Edelstein as Hank

'The Boroughs' cast attends the the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix show at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 18.(Getty Images via AFP)

Eric Edelstein, 49, has worked in comedy and genre projects for years before joining The Boroughs. Edelstein has built his acting career with roles in We Bare Bears, Jurassic World, and Green Room.

In the show, Hank is the head of security at a retirement community in the New Mexico desert. Co‑creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews told Comic Basics that they wanted Hank to feel like a very real‑world kind of authority figure.

Addiss said, “Hank is not a supernatural villain, but he is the kind of authority figure who makes people feel small and afraid.” Edelstein’s breakout moment was in animation, as the excitable Grizzly Bear on Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears, a part that showcased his comedic timing and is frequently considered as his most popular voice work by fans.

Also read: Who is Heidi Broussard's fiance Shane Carey and where is he now? Life after stolen baby case

Edelstein himself leaned into the mix‑up with a lighthearted post on Instagram on May 22, 2026, captioned, “Happy Boroughs Day, friends. Give it a watch on @netflix for Ole Hank and the gang.”

In the Comicbasics piece, Katie Lin wrapped up by saying, “Hank is the type of authority figure audiences will recognize from their own lives, and that’s what makes him so infuriating and so memorable.”

 
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