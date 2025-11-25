Scarlett Johansson brings star power to Exorcist reboot after Jurassic World Rebirth's box-office success

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Mike was quoted as saying.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is officially taking the lead in The Exorcist franchise, marking her first major dive into full-blown horror. According to a report in Deadline, the two-time Oscar nominee was locked in to star in the next installment of the iconic series, written and directed by Mike Flanagan.

The untitled feature will become the seventh film in the long-running franchise, which began with the 1973 Oscar winner starring Ellen Burstyn. It will “tell an all-new story set in The Exorcist universe and is not a sequel to 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer.”

According to reports, both Universal and Blumhouse appear determined to steer the series in a very different direction after Believer failed to spawn the profitable trilogy that had been envisioned. While the previous film earned around $136 million globally on a $30 million spend, it still fell far short of expectations — especially in light of the studios’ $400 million investment to secure rights for three films. The financial performance, coupled with poor reviews, led director David Gordon Green to exit the franchise and left the trilogy plans shelved.

Mike — who has built a reputation as one of horror’s most distinctive voices with projects like The Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game — is now taking the reins. Though his theatrical outings have seen varied commercial outcomes (Ouija: Origin of Evil hit big, Doctor Sleep less so), he has described this new Exorcist project as “the scariest movie I’ve ever made.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett’s casting signals serious franchise ambition. She recently helped Jurassic World: Rebirth dominate the global box office with nearly $869 million worldwide, proving her franchise muscle remains unmatched. Insiders say scheduling had to be coordinated around a couple of her upcoming projects, but this film is expected to move up the priority slate.