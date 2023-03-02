Euphoria Season 3: All the details and what's in store for the hit HBO show

Euphoria has taken the world by storm, with its captivating characters, unapologetic storytelling, and stunning cinematography. The show’s success is largely due to the talented cast, including two-time Emmy winner Zendaya, who brings the complex character of Rue to life. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the third season, and we’re finally learning more about what to expect.

Who’s coming back for Euphoria Season 3?

Season 2 of Euphoria left us with some cliffhangers, and thankfully, most of the cast will be returning to pick up where we left off. Hunter Schafer will reprise her role as Jules, along with Alexa Demie as Maddy, Algee Smith as Chris, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Maude Apatow as Lexi, and many others. However, fans were disappointed to learn that Barbie Ferreira will not be returning as Kat. Her character was a fan favourite, and Ferreira’s departure will certainly be felt in the upcoming season.

New additions to the cast of Euphoria

Euphoria has a knack for introducing new characters that quickly become fan favourites, and we’re excited to see who will be joining the all-star ensemble in Season 3. So far, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Eric Dane, Alanna Ubach, Paula Marshall, John Ales, Tyler Chase, and Chloe Cherry will be featured in the series.

Casting opportunities

For aspiring actors, Euphoria presents a great opportunity to get noticed. The show’s previous casting calls were listed on Backstage, so it’s likely that they will use the platform again for Season 3. Aspiring actors can also check out other background gigs looking for talent or consult our go-to guide for expert tips and audition advice.

When will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

Unfortunately, Euphoria has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 3. In a recent interview with Maude Apatow, she revealed that filming isn’t scheduled to begin until the ‘latter half of 2023.’ If production follows a similar timeline to Season 2, we can expect a Summer or Fall 2024 premiere on HBO.

Euphoria has been a game-changer in the world of teen dramas, addressing taboo topics and pushing boundaries in a way that is both realistic and thought-provoking. While fans may have to wait a while for the third season, the anticipation is only adding to the excitement. With most of the original cast returning and some new faces joining the mix, Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’ is sure to be another hit for HBO.

