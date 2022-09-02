Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her, she 'walked out with Shanaya'

On the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor has revealed that her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her in the early days of their marriage. She was speaking to Seema Sajdeh about him on the show, when she talked about the incident. Maheep and Sanjay have been married for 25 years. They have a daughter named Shanaya and a son named Jahaan. Read more: Sanjay Kapoor: The right decisions were all mine, so were the mistakes

“Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also,” Maheep said.

In a confession to a camera, she said, “I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me."

When Seema asked Maheep Kapoor if she has forgiven him for the 'indiscretion, she said, “What happened (happened) 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved (on)… Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is lifelong.”

Maheep said in another piece to camera that they have both forgiven each other for various things in their lives. "Forgiveness? We have both forgiven each other on many stages in our lives. I have been a royal f**king b**ch. He had wanted to stab me many times. We have grown through this journey and we've come out stronger," she said.

In a recent interview with India Today, Maheep said that Sanjay and her family do not know that she has spoken about the cheating episode on the show and will know about it when it launches on Friday on Netflix.

