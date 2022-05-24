Sanjay Kapoor: The right decisions were all mine, so were the mistakes

Actor Sanjay Kapoor is currently going through a good phase in his career, with meaty projects such as Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor and Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas in his kitty. But it has all come to him after waiting for years at one time.

He says it’s not as if he is only getting good offers now, but the frequency of them has changed. “I would say I am definitely getting better offers and opportunities. You have to be patient. For example, you start getting better offers after you prove yourself with one project. For me, it was Lust Stories. Eventually you have to choose the best from whatever you get. People kept on asking me ‘aap uske jaisi picturekyun nahi kar rahe?’ I would reply ‘jo offer ho rahi hain, ussi mein se karunga na?’ Jab milegi toh karunga,” confesses the 56-year-old.

Kapoor says he has never had to rely on advice from anyone. “Fortunately or unfortunately, I didn’t go through that stage. I made mistakes which were my own, the right decisions were mine as well. So yes, that’s all I would say. Sometimes you are correct, but for whatever reason it isn’t the right timing. Like two years back, I had done a great film, but then Covid came after a few days. The timing was wrong. There are a lot of reasons. You can just work hard and give it your best shot, leave the rest. It’s not in your hands. Apne kaam pe focus rakhna chahiye,” he ends.

While many say luck matters apart from hard work, Kapoor maintains, “It will come if it is meant to be. It’s not a miracle. If it has happened for me, it will happen to another person, if he/she doesn’t lose focus.”