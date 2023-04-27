Facebook watch axes Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, but is there a new table in town?

Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular web series “Red Table Talk” has been canceled by Facebook Watch after five seasons, due to parent company Meta’s decision to discontinue Facebook Original shows following the exit of its Head of Development and Programming. The show, co-hosted by Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, covered a range of topics and featured celebrity guests, including Will Smith, Leah Remini, Janelle Monáe, and Sandra Bullock.

Red Table Talk's Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The hit show, which won a Daytime Emmy, saw three generations of women discussing a range of timely topics, including a candid discussion about Jada's marital struggles with husband Will Smith. The show also welcomed high-profile guests such as Sandra Bullock, Chelsea Handler, and Janelle Monáe, making it a must-watch for fans of both celebrity culture and thought-provoking conversation.

Despite the cancellation, production company Westbrook, co-founded by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, is searching for a new home for the show. With titles like "King Richard" and the Bel-Air reboot under their belt, Westbrook is a proven production powerhouse, and fans of "Red Table Talk" can hope for its return in the near future.

The cancellation comes as Meta shifts its focus from original programming to VR experiences, with thousands of employees laid off in recent months. Details around who will distribute "Red Table Talk" following its cancellation have yet to be announced.