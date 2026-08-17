Fans call Sunil Grover's comic track on TGIKS better than Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt: ‘He should takes classes’

The Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show saw the cast of Operation Safed Sagar in attendance. While the show was filled with laughter and hilarious skits, Sunil Grover's latest banger, ‘Jahaz Tera Bhai Chalayega’, became one of the highlights of the episode, with the guests grooving to its absurd tune and lyrics.

'This is better than Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt'

Sunil Grover's comic track compared to Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt by fans.

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Fans are now comparing Sunil Grover's hilarious number to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's latest track, Fine Shyt. Many have commented on Sunil's viral track and are calling it better than Guru's Fine Shyt. A fan commented on Sunil's track, “This is better than guru randhava fine shyt😂.” Another fan asked Guru to take classes from Sunil Grover. The comment read, “Someone please send Guru Randhawa to his classes.” Another comment asked, “Guru Randhawa do you have anything to say?” One more comment read, “This better than that Fine Shyt.”

For the unversed, Sunil is known for his viral and hilarious musical tracks and parody songs on Kapil Sharma’s show. This includes his last banger ‘Baby, Slowly Slowly’ with Priyanka Chopra, ‘Meriyaan Zulfaan’, and other spontaneous comedic verses.

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About Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt

{{^usCountry}} The Punjabi singer recently released his latest track, Fine Shyt. The song went viral but for all the wrong reasons. The internet cringed at the lyrics, and many even called out the singer for the song's misogynistic undertones and sexualisation of female corporate workers. The singer faced heavy backlash after the song's release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjabi singer recently released his latest track, Fine Shyt. The song went viral but for all the wrong reasons. The internet cringed at the lyrics, and many even called out the singer for the song's misogynistic undertones and sexualisation of female corporate workers. The singer faced heavy backlash after the song's release. {{/usCountry}}

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However, he remained unfazed by the criticism. He even shared a video of himself asking trolls to ‘chill’. The video shows him enjoying himself while driving a Porsche in a desert. He also went on to take a dig at his critics and referred to his song as an earworm. The caption of the post read, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little.”

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About TGIKS special episode

The special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was shot at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi. It brought together the stars of Operation Safed Sagar, IAF veterans, and the families who inspired the story of the show. Kapil Sharma brought together the worlds of reel and real, interacting with both the cast of Operation Safed Sagar, including Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi, as well as distinguished officers of the Indian Air Force.