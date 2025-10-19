Wheezing with laughter, Amitabh Bachchan loses it at Sunil Grover's antics on KBC 17. Watch new promo

Amitabh Bachchan seems to be having a great time on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 this week. After last week’s viral moment with a rude contestant, the show is back with a lighter and fun-filled Diwali special. The episode features comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover joining Bachchan on the hot seat. Sunil Grover sang a song and left Amitabh Bachchan in splits.

Sunil Grover lights up KBC Studio

A new promo shared by Sony TV shows the studio filled with laughter. Sunil, dressed in a white suit and clean-shaven, performs his comical song, Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte. His act leaves Amitabh Bachchan laughing uncontrollably. The host claps and throws his head back in amusement, unable to contain his laughter.

Krushna, looking sharp in a black suit, also joins in the fun, smiling throughout Sunil’s performance. Fans were quick to react to the promo online. One wrote, “Oh my godddd two legends.” The Diwali special episode will air on Monday at 9 pm.

Both Sunil and Krushna are also seen with Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Sunil recently appeared in Sunflower and Tandav, and also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

KBC contestant who went viral

Kaun Banega Crorepati recently made headlines for another reason. A child contestant named Ishit Bhatt went viral for his rude behaviour during last week’s episode. The 10-year-old was seen interrupting Bachchan and demanding that he “lock” answers before the host had finished reading the options.

Despite the boy’s impatience, Bachchan stayed calm and handled the situation gracefully. Viewers praised the veteran actor for his composure. Ishit’s confidence wavered later when he failed to answer a ₹25,000 question about Valmiki’s Ramayana and left the show without any winnings.

After the round, Bachchan offered gentle advice. “Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence me galti kar dete hai,” he said — reminding viewers that even confidence needs balance.