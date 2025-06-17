Fans flood Anshula Kapoor's DMs asking if The Traitors is scripted. Here's what she said

The new reality show The Traitors, streaming on Prime Video, has quickly captured viewers’ attention. Among the contestants is actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, who recently addressed a wave of DMs asking if the show is scripted. Here's what the content creator said. (Also read: Sahil Salathia hits out at Elnaaz Norouzi for eliminating him on The Traitors: ‘I have been hurting for months’) Anshula Kapoor dropped a video on Instagram on Tuesday answering if The Traitors is scripted.

Is The Traitors scripted?

On Tuesday, Anshula took to her Instagram account and posted a candid video clarifying whether the Karan Johar-hosted show is scripted. Anshula, in her video, said, "Is The Traitors scripted? How can this be the number one DM in my DMs right now? Traitors is not scripted. There was not 1% of a script given to any of the 20 participants of this show. First, let’s start with everything that went down to get us to start filming that first episode. There was so much secrecy."

"We weren’t told who our fellow participants would be. When we were flying from Bombay also to shoot for this, I think Elnaz, Ashish ji, Sufi, and Jannat were on my flight. To keep it as secret as possible, even during the check-in process at the airport, we were given different slots. We were given a shadow—our own personal valet," she added.

Anshula further adds that the makers had divided the 20 participants into two different groups, who were staying in different hotels. Two days before the filming, they were all sent from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer. “And at this hotel, while we were getting checked in, they literally were like, ‘You will have your phone for like three hours, and then tonight somebody’s going to come.’ Not just phones, but they took all the electronic equipment. It was all about isolation, because they didn’t want us to form alliances outside the show.

About The Traitors

Anshula further said that while each episode of The Traitors is only about an hour long, the contestants were actually shooting for 16 to 18 hours a day. The show is the Indian edition of the globally popular reality show, co-produced by BBC Studios India and All3Media International.

It features 20 celebrities, including Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Maheep and Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, Elnaaz, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jasmine Bhasin and others. Sahil Salathia, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Lakshmi Manchu have already been eliminated.

The show airs on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday a 8 PM.