House of the Dragon: Viewers spot CGI goof-up in episode 3, say ‘it's Game of Thrones coffee cup fiasco all over again’

House of the Dragon has been winning fans back into the Game of Thrones-fold. The spinoff/prequel has taken a good start with impressive viewership figures and critical acclaim. However, the show did revert to one mistake from its predecessor’s list of faults – a lack of attention to detail. On Sunday, as the third episode of the show streamed, many viewers noticed the show had aired a massive CGI goof-up. Also read: House of the Dragon episode 3 review: Matt Smith steals the show as Bollywood-style action star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, a few fans showed how the green glove worn by Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys, was visible in a shot. In the previous episode, Viserys had cut his hand on the Iron Throne and had to have two of his fingers amputated to save his hand. In such shots, actors are given green or blue gloves to hide the part, which is later removed from the frame in post-production CGI and VFX work. However, it seems, the makers erred here and forgot to remove the glove.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans roasted the show for this rather big mistake. One wrote, “How do you make a show in $200 million and not remove a green glove from the frame?” Another wrote, “Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers (facepalm emoji).” Many were reminded of a similar goof-up Game of Thrones had done its final season back in 2019 when a Starbucks coffee cup was left in the frame in one of the episodes. One fan wrote, “This is like GoT Starbucks coffee cup fiasco all over again lmao.”

Some fans hoped that the mistake was a one-off thing and not symptomatic of the showrunners being inattentive to details. “When GoT made that coffee cup mistake, it showed nobody paid attention and people had lost interest. But HOTD is different. It has been good and I hope this is just a one-time thing,” wrote a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s Fire and Blood, which was a companion book to A Song of Ice and Fire series, on which Game of Thrones was based. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar in India with new episodes every Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON