Fans want Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man season 3 as Raj & DK share pic of him and Manoj Bajpayee

Director duo Raj & DK, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, teased fans as they shared a new picture featuring actors Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Sethupathi. Now, fans of The Family Man fans want Vijay in season 3 of the hit web series. Taking to Instagram, Raj & DK shared a photo featuring the duo, Manoj and Vijay. (Also Read | The Family Man's Priyamani says it's okay to be a 'plus-size person', slams trolls for saying 'what they want to')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Manoj is dressed in a white shirt and matching blazer and pants. Vijay Sethupathi, who stood next to Manoj, wore a printed yellow and blue shirt and pants. Krishna wore a brown jacket over a printed blue shirt while Raj opted for a light blue shirt under a dark jacket.

The caption of the post read, "When MB and VS meet… there’s more to it than that meets the eye (winking face emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Family Man season 3." "Manoj Bajpayee in Farzi?" asked another fan. A person said, "In Family Man S3 I think MB vs VS..." "The Family Man season 3 with Vijay Sethupathi," wrote another fan.

A fan also said, "That 'more' feels lethal!!!! Talent over-over-over leaded." "Vijay Sethupathi in Family Man 3 lesss gooo," commented another person. "Damnnn, is it a crossover??!!" asked a fan. "@rajanddk @bajpayee.manoj and @actorvijaysethupathi this is enough for a masterpiece," reacted a fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, news agency PTI quoted Manoj as saying about the series, "The suspense from Amazon is killing The Family Man team because for now we don't have an answer." The second season of The Family Man premiered in June last year. The first season debuted on Amazon in late 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj and DK's Farzi will feature actor Shahid Kapoor in his digital debut series. Billed as a thriller-comedy show, Farzi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Rashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON