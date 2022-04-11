The Family Man's Priyamani says it's okay to be a 'plus-size person', slams trolls for saying 'what they want to'

Actor Priyamani has spoken about being positive towards one's body, adding that it's all right 'even if you are a plus-size person'. In a new interview, Priyamani also slammed trolls saying that they feel 'they have the authority to say what they want to say'. The actor added that social media is just a part of a person's life. (Also Read | Priyamani says Bollywood portrayed South Indians as ‘people who didn’t speak Hindi the normal way’: ‘Aiyo kya bolta ji?’)

Calling social media tricky, Priyamani added that at times she enjoys memes about her. However, there are times when a few comments are 'harsh to digest'. She revealed that she blocks such trolls immediately. The actor has worked extensively in the south appearing in several films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She gained further fame with a supporting role in the web series The Family Man.

In an interview with Zoom, Priyamani said, "I would not say go for a heavy workout. But being happy is of utmost importance. It is okay even if you are a plus-size person. Focus on what is needed rather than just browsing on your phone and doing nothing. Shell some time out to do what you love and take care of your health positively. Engage in a light workout or just do some household chores to get the body moving."

She added, "Social media is just part of your life and not your life. I like to show only what I want to show to the fans. If they like me for that good even if they don't it's okay. Trolls feel that they have the authority to say what they want to say. Some people might take it very seriously. Social media is tricky. You don't have to show everything to your fans and followers. Sometimes even I enjoy a few memes they make about me. I share it and have a good laugh, but at certain times a few comments are too harsh to digest. I straight away bock such trolls."

Priyamani is a National Award-winning actor. She won the accolade for her performance in the Tamil romantic drama Paruthiveeran in 2007. The actor was recently seen in the Telugu action-drama Narappa. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles.

Priyamani will next be seen in the upcoming sports film Maidaan. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgan, Aryann Bhowmik, and Rudranil Ghosh among others.

