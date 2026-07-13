Farah Khan reacts as Madhuri Grover calls her out over 'Shreya's shadow' remark; says Riyaz was ‘mentally harassed’

Entrepreneur Madhuri Grover is currently a contestant on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. During the previous Judgement Day episode, host Farah Khan taunted her for being under Shreya Kalra's shadow. Although Madhuri did not respond at the time, she was later seen venting her frustration to fellow contestants in the latest episode, where she also accused Farah and Riteish Deshmukh of "mentally harassing" Riyaz during the show. Farah has now reacted to Madhuri's remarks.

Madhuri Grover rants about Farah Khan on Lock Upp season 2

Madhuri Grover rants after Farah Khan calls her Shreya Kalra's shadow.

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In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Madhuri expressed her disappointment over Farah's comments and said, "It's easy to bring everyone's morale down, but it's equally important to lift their spirits. There are better ways to encourage someone by telling them they're doing well and motivating them to improve further instead of constantly criticising them. Think about Riyaz. He was repeatedly told that he wasn't visible in the show. You mentally harassed him. He didn't have 27 million followers for no reason. What was he supposed to do? Start making reels inside the house?"

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{{^usCountry}} She further said, "Am I supposed to start BharatPe here? Or should I coach you on how to do business after we get out? You brought me here because of who I am. I ask questions, and that's exactly what I'm going to do. I'll go back to Delhi and tell everyone that this is what happens among celebrities. 'Madhuri, you've become Shreya's shadow.' I don't need anyone's approval—we have a genuine connection. I'm Ashneer's manager too, and I'm proud of it. So, what are you going to do about it? I want people to understand that becoming someone's manager doesn't make you any less of a person. I'm not Shreya's manager; I'm her friend, and I'm proud of that. When our morale was low, we lifted each other up, something you people failed to do." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further said, "Am I supposed to start BharatPe here? Or should I coach you on how to do business after we get out? You brought me here because of who I am. I ask questions, and that's exactly what I'm going to do. I'll go back to Delhi and tell everyone that this is what happens among celebrities. 'Madhuri, you've become Shreya's shadow.' I don't need anyone's approval—we have a genuine connection. I'm Ashneer's manager too, and I'm proud of it. So, what are you going to do about it? I want people to understand that becoming someone's manager doesn't make you any less of a person. I'm not Shreya's manager; I'm her friend, and I'm proud of that. When our morale was low, we lifted each other up, something you people failed to do." {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri's husband, entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, later shared a clip of her rant on Instagram. Tagging Farah Khan, he wrote, "Mata aagyi isko toh aapki instigation se" (She only got worked up because you instigated her) Reacting to Ashneer's post, Farah replied, "I love her. She's a legend."

What did Farah Khan say to Madhuri Grover?

During the Judgement Day episode, when Madhuri was cheering for Shreya Kalra and asking her to return to the house instead of being eliminated, Farah quipped, "Yeah, she needs to come back; otherwise, who will save Madhuri next week?", taking a dig at Madhuri for allegedly playing under Shreya's shadow.

Many viewers found Madhuri's rant entertaining, with several praising her candidness on social media. Even her fellow contestants were seen laughing throughout her outburst.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa latest update

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The show has now entered its third week. So far, Sunita Ahuja, Riyaz and Shreshtha Iyer have been eliminated from the competition. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa features 14 celebrities living together in a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks to survive and avoid elimination. The show is available to stream on Netflix.