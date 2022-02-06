Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal jokes that Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Grover keeps him in ‘balance’. Watch

On Friday, shark Anupam Mittal hosted a Shark Tank India after party and invited all the other six sharks and their spouses to watch the last episode of the show together. During a live session, Anupam introduced BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover's wife to the fans and said she keeps him in “balance.”

Anupam shared a live video from the party where, he introduced all the sharks and their spouses. He captioned the video, “Last episode.” In the video, Anupam introduced the sharks' spouses. He first introduces Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal's wife Nimisha Bansal, Anupam then pans the camera to MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh's husband Varun Alagh.

He then introduces Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh's husband Kaushik Mukherjee and jokes that he is a “designated driver.” He later pans the camera towards his wife Aanchal and boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta's wife Priya Dagar.

At the end, he introduces Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain Grover and says, “Yeh hain Madhuri ji, yeh Ashneer ji ko balance mein rakhti hain (This is Madhuri ji, she keeps Ashneer ji in balance.” Madhuri laughs after hearing this. Ashneer is known to be the most strict and serious shark on the show.

One fan commented on the video, “Sir aap sabhi se bahut kuch sikhne ko mila (Sir we all got to learn a lot from you guys).” Another one said, “Thank you Shark for adding value. Lot's of love and respect.” While one fan called Anupam “Tony stark of shark tank." One said, “Best show ever in the TV world...gonna miss you all.”

Read More: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover demands ₹4000 crore to leave BharatPe: 'Put money on table and take away the keys'

Last month, Ashneer took a voluntary leave from BharatPe till March-end after an audio tape of him threatening and hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee were released. Madhuri, who is the head of controls of BharatPe also went on a leave of absence too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON