Farhan Akhtar reveals if his Ms Marvel character Waleed will return in future MCU projects

Farhan Akhtar recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the Disney+ series Ms Marvel. The actor appeared in the fourth episode of the show, which began streaming last Wednesday. His cameo had been hotly anticipated since it was first reported and then confirmed earlier this year. In a recent interview, Farhan opened up about appearing in the MCU show and his possible future in the franchise. Also read: With Farhan Akhtar, Pasoori, and auto rickshaw chase through Karachi streets, Ms Marvel goes full desi

Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 4 ahead!

On Ms Marvel, Farhan plays Waleed, a member of the secret cult of Red Daggers, based in Karachi. His character introduces Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan to the true nature of the Clandestines, whom she is fighting. The show also features a cameo by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, but he is yet to appear.

Speaking to AV Club recently, Farhan spoke about how he came to act in the show. “I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Iron Man to everything else that’s been made. When you’re watching something of this scale, this thought of, ‘Oh, I wish I could be part of something like it,’ is always there. So when I got a call from my agent that ‘They’re looking for someone out of India and are hoping you’ll do this part,’ I had to pinch myself. I had an incredible conversation with the producers and director. They told me about Ms. Marvel and what they’re hoping to get out of the show, which is about the first Pakistani-American superhero of her kind. It’s steeped in culture from the subcontinent; it talks about what makes us who we are. It felt special and I just had to do it,” he said.

Waleed is introduced and also killed in episode 4 of Ms Marvel quite quickly, much to the chagrin of many Indian fans. However, as fans know, deaths in the Marvel Universe are not always permanent. On being asked if he will ever return to the MCU, Farhan said, “Now, you know only Marvel can answer this question. But all I can say is young Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) didn’t even check Waleed’s pulse. So we’ll see.”

Farhan is set to return to direction soon with his next project Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip film based on female friendship. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, and is expected to release some time next year.

