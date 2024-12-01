Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 full list of winners: Diljit Dosanjh wins Best Actor for Chamkila, Kareena Kapoor Best Actress

The 5th edition of the much-awaited Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 was held in Mumbai on Sunday, December 1. Numerous celebrities, including actors, directors, showrunners, and technical crew, attended the awards ceremony. Nominations were unveiled across 39 categories for web series and films on Sunday evening ahead of the ceremony. Diljit Dosanjh played the lead in biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar bagged the highest number of nominations in 16 categories, with Guns & Gulaabs following with 12 and Kaala Paani with 8 nominations. Kota Factory Season 3, Made in Heaven Season 2 and Mumbai Diaries Season 2 had 7 nominations each. Here’s a full list of winners of the best web series and web films made this year, according to Filmfare:

Series Category

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director Series: SAMEER SAXENA AND AMIT GOLANI (KAALA PAANI)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy : RAJKUMMAR RAO (GUNS AND GULAABS)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama : GAGAN DEV RIAR (SCAM 2003: THE TELGI STORY)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy: GEETANJALI KULKARNI (GULLAK SEASON 4)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: MANISHA KOIRALA (HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy: FAISAL MALIK (PANCHAYAT SEASON 3)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama: R MADHAVAN (THE RAILWAY MEN)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy : NIDHI BISHT (MAAMLA LEGAL HAI)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama: MONA SINGH (MADE IN HEAVEN SEASON 2)

Best Original Story, Series : BISWAPATI SARKAR (KAALA PAANI)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): MAAMLA LEGAL HAI

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special): THE HUNT FOR VEERAPPAN

Best Dialogue, Series: SUMIT ARORA (GUNS & GULAABS)

Best Original Screenplay, Series: AJ NIDIMORU, KRISHNA DK AND SUMAN KUMAR (GUNS & GULAABS)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series: KIRAN YADNYOPAVIT, KEDAR PATANKAR AND KARAN VYAS (SCAM 2003 - THE TELGI STORY)

Best Cinematographer, Series: SUDEEP CHATTERJEE (ISC), MAHESH LIMAYE (ISC), HUENSTANG MOHPATRA AND RAGUL HERIAN DHARUMAN (HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR)

Best Production Design, Series: SUBRATA CHAKRABORTY AND AMIT ROY (HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR)

Best Editing, Series: YASHA JAIDEV RAMCHANDANI (THE RAILWAY MEN)

Best Costume Design, Series: RIMPLE, HARPREET NARULA AND CHANDRAKANT SONAWANE (HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR)

Best Background Music, Series: SAM SLATER (THE RAILWAY MEN)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI, RAJA HASAN AND SHARMISTHA CHATTERJEE (HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR)

Best VFX (Series): FILMGATE AB AND HIVE STUDIOS (THE RAILWAY MEN)

Best Sound Design (Series): SANJAY MAURYA AND ALLWIN REGO (KAALA PAANI)

Best Debut Director, Series: Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men

Films Category

Best Film, Web Original: AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA

Best Director, Web Original Film: IMTIAZ ALI (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male): DILJIT DOSANJH (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female): KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN (JAANE JAAN)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male): JAIDEEP AHLAWAT (MAHARAJ)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female): WAMIQA GABBI (KHUFIYA)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film): IMTIAZ ALI AND SAJID ALI (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film): IMTIAZ ALI AND SAJID ALI (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film): SYLVESTER FONSECA (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film): SUZANNE CAPLAN MERWANJI (THE ARCHIES)

Best Editing (Web Original Film): AARTI BAJAJ (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film): A R RAHMAN (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film): DHIMAN KARMAKAR (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Story (Web Original Film): ZOYA AKHTAR, ARJUN VARAIN SINGH AND REEMA KAGTI (KHO GAYE HUM KAHAN)

Best Music Album, Film: A R RAHMAN (AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA)

Best Debut Director, Film: Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Best Debut Male, Film: Vedang Raina

Critics Category:

Best Series, Critics: Guns and Gulaabs

Best Director, Critics: Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama: Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama: Huma Qureshi (Maharani S03)

Best Film, Critics: Jaane Jaan

Best Actor (Male), Critics - Film: Jaideep Ahlawat

Best Actor (Female), Critics - Film: Ananya Panday

Special Recognition: Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan