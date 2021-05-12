Finally, things are showing up for me: Falak

Known for her roles in films like ‘Noor’ and ‘Welcome to New York’, actor Falak Khan feels that at times small town restrictions does prevent many youngsters, specially girls, from making a career in the entertainment industry.

“It has been like this since ages, though a slow change has started to happen and many youngsters are giving their all to make a mark either in films or TV but still a lot needs to be done to bring the change,” said the youngster who belongs to Muzaffarpur.

An engineer by profession, Falak always wanted to become actor and thought trying her luck in acting simultaneously completing her MBA in Mumbai.

“Reaching to such big a city was a kind of a big surprise for me. I knew I had to start from scratch to follow my passion in acting. I knew that struggle will be there as film industry is no easy place. My college mates were into film-making course, so I collaborated with them and acted in short film ‘Road to Elimination’. That’s how I began acting and started auditioning and attending workshops till I got break on TV on ‘Savdhaan India’ followed by ‘Diya aur Baati Hum’ and ‘Girls on Top.’ I did a lot of short films among them ‘Soch’ and ‘Rang’ were like by many.’

Last week Falak’s first lead project released online. “Due to pandemic everything is shut else my film ‘Vanrakshak’ would have released in theatres too. Anyway, I am thrilled that things are finally showing up for me. I play Aanchal, a forest officer in the film. I always want to explore different roles and will soon be seen more on screen once all is normal. Also, I have an ad making company and it keeps me all busy. I have an office in my hometown, Mumbai and was planning to open one in Delhi when cases surged,” said the beautiful actor who has a maternal relatives living in Lucknow.