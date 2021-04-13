Freddy Daruwala: The web space is something that we cannot avoid now

He has done just one web project till date but all that is going to change soon, as Freddy Daruwala is fully prepared to embrace the platform. The actor, however, says he is still going to be mindful about the people associated with each of his projects.

“The web space has consumed our lives. It is something we cannot avoid now. A good character, a good web series creates a lot of noise,” he says, assing, “Having said that, I will still maintain that presentation is very important with every project concerned. Aap kiske saath kaam kar rahe ho aur kaha pe dikh rahe ho matters.”

The actor starred in web series Poison (2019) and is also working on another which will be a grand scale one.

On web gaining prominence kin the last 15 months, and what he thinks of the medium as an actor, Daruwala says, “There is competition for sure. Even on web, I think a lot of content is being made. It is a very populated space. There are so many web series that you have never heard of but those are fantastic.”

The actor admits that “saturation” is a worry for him, too, while working on this medium. “There is a lot of good content but many are going unnoticed, so that is my concern. But you can’t be hanging on to it forever,” he adds.

The 36-year-old, who will be seen in the film The Incomplete Man this year, says that the platform has rightfully opened up new avenues for many actors.

“Many conventional actors were not ready for experiments, and that is why we didn’t see many Bollywood names on OTT, initially. Hence, it opened up opportunities for many other actors, who were ready to explore and experiment. That is why we see so many such actors on the web who were not that popular with their roles in films,” he ends.