Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan throws a party in mom Juhi Chawla's absence

Juhi Chawla surprised fans by sharing the announcement teaser of her upcoming web series Friday Night Plan on Twitter. Also starring late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, the minute-long teaser gives a glimpse of the fresh pairing of Juhi and Babil as mother and son. The series, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, releases on Netflix on September 1. (Also read: Babil on his second film on OTT: I don’t get scripts everyday that I can choose the medium I would work on)

About the teaser

Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from Friday Night Plan.

The teaser of Friday Night Plan, which is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, was shared by Juhi on her Twitter handle on Friday morning. It begins with Juhi's voiceover where she states that she may have to stay overnight in Pune, and then asks both her sons if they will be okay for one day. This transpires into an unexpected night out for both the brothers. The teaser shows Babil going out, showing his moves on the dance floor and flirting with his classmate.

Babil on playing a teenager

Babil, who made his debut with Qala last year, recently opened up about playing a teenager in Friday Night Plan in an interview with Hindustan Times. Babil revealed that he went through his share of difficulties while getting the emotions of a teenager right. “My character is scared of failure and that’s why he’s always protecting himself and planning life too much. His failure of failure is because he lost his father, and that’s the only thing I could relate to… I’m person that allows life to guide me. I don’t make plans, I don’t strategise or over analyse. I am a go-with-the-flow person,” he mentioned.

Earlier last year in June, Juhi had announced that she was part of the project and shared a video of a welcome note and gifts that she received on joining the team of Friday Night Plan. The note read, "Dear Juhi, We are excited to have you on the Friday Night Plan tea and are looking forward to shooting this incredible journey with you! Best wishes Ritesh + Frahan." She captioned the post, "Friday Night Plan it is Thankyou @ritesh_sid & @FarOutAkhtar for such a warm welcome .. See you @excelmovies."

Juhi was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami.

