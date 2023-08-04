Babil on his second film on OTT: I don’t get scripts everyday that I can choose the medium I would work on

Unlike many actors who easily get typecast after doing repetitive roles and don’t make an effort to step out of their comfort zone, Babil is making a conscious choice to venture into uncharted territories. After making his acting debut with web film, Qala, the actor is all set for his second outing, The Friday Night Plan, yet another web project, and he says he has no qualms about the medium people see him on. Babil will be seen in yet another web film titled Friday Night Plan that will release on Netflix on September 1.

“I never had the desire ki mujhe theatre mein ya big screen par hi aana hai. I just wanted to work as an actor. I want to reach the audiences and their hearts. Now, whether it’s through OTT, computers, phone, theatre, I don’t care,” says Babil, adding that there was no thought as such when he agreed for his second outing also being a web film.

“Mujhe jo mila mene kar dia. I don’t get scripts every day. Mujhe bharr bharr ke offers nahin aate hain that I can choose and decide which medium I want to work on. I give a lot of auditions and whenever I get selected, I just read the script, and if I like it, I do it irrespective of where it will release,” says Babil, son of late actor Irrfan.

The 25-year-old asserts that he has always aspired to become a successful actor and nothing else matters. He explains, “Acting is a profession where if you don’t get work, it is hell. There is no medium except yourself. You are your instrument. When you are not getting work, it becomes torturous. So, I wanted to be a successful actor, but it never occurred to me that I wanted to be on the big screen only.”

That being said, Babil mentions that he wishes to constantly embrace changes, as that’s integral to his craft. “I love to transition, I love to change. I will never be able to do just one thing again and again. Intense pakdo and woh hi karte raho, kyunki aapko wohi aata hai, that’s not me. I hate that. I want to get uncomfortable,” says the actor, who will be seen in another serious and intense project, The Railway Men, based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

While Qala was quite an intense script, his next is a much “lighter and fun” project. He explains, “I wanted to bring back the joy of performing and enjoy while doing my job. And I found Friday Night Plan a very relatable and feel-good film. With all the mental health issues, anxiety and strange times that we are going through, this is something that you can breeze through and feel good about.”

Talking about his character in the film, Babil reveals that he’s playing an 18-year-old and he went through his share of difficulties while getting the emotions of a teenager right. “My character is scared of failure and that’s why he’s always protecting himself and planning life too much. His failure of failure is because he lost his father, and that’s the only thing I could relate to,” he divulges, calling himself totally opposite of his on-screen portrayal. “I’m person that allows life to guide me. I don’t make plans, I don’t strategise or over analyse. I am a go-with-the-flow person,” says Babil.

The film also demanded Babil to showcase his dancing skills, which was a bit unnerving for him. He recounts, “I am a good dancer, but I feel conscious and uncomfortable when I’m put in a spot to dance. I was feeling confident after practising. One day before the shoot, my knee sprained and it was really painful and difficult. I did the whole dance scene in agony.”