From Love for You to Never Ending Summer, why the ‘pseudo-sibling’ romance trope is taking over Chinese dramas

A noticeable shift is happening in Chinese dramas. Instead of feel-good romances built around chance encounters and love triangles, more stories are diving into relationships shaped by broken families, childhood trauma and years of growing up under the same roof. Dramas like Love for You, Never-Ending Summer, Dazzling and Speed and Love have embraced the ‘pseudo-sibling’ trope, where two emotionally wounded people become family before their feelings grow into something more. It's a trend that is both drawing in viewers and controversial, built around one uncomfortable question: what happens when the person who helped you survive your darkest days is also the one you're never supposed to fall in love with?

The modern wave of trauma-bonded romances

Why step-sibling romances are everywhere on screen and why audiences can't look away. (MangoTV/IQIYI)

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The currently airing Love for You (2026), starring Song Weilong and Zhang Jingyi, perfectly captures this shift. Set in the 1990s, it follows Chen Yi and Miao Jing after their parents fall in love. Before they can become a family, tragedy tears their lives apart. Chen Yi loses his father, while Miao Jing's mother vanishes after a business dispute takes a dark turn. Although their parents never marry, the two teenagers are left with only each other to lean on. What begins as a bond built on survival gradually blossoms into love. As adults, their relationship is pushed to its limits by crime, smuggling and dangerous secrets, making their romance feel both tragic and inevitable. Adapted from Xiu Tu Cheng's web novel Ye Gou Gu Tou, the drama has also been enjoying strong buzz since its release.

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{{^usCountry}} Then came Speed and Love (2025), starring Esther Yu and He Yu, which explored the trope through distance, longing and reunion. Jiang Mu and Jin Zhao grow up believing they are siblings until their parents' divorce pulls them apart. Jiang Mu stays in China, while Jin Zhao is taken to Thailand, where he grows up as an underground boxer and street racer. Years later, Jiang Mu learns he was adopted and sets out to find him. Reunited in Thailand, she becomes his racing navigator, and the bond they once shared slowly turns into a deeply protective romance. With fast cars, underground racing and emotional tension, the drama shares a similar vibe to the Spanish Culpables franchise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then came Speed and Love (2025), starring Esther Yu and He Yu, which explored the trope through distance, longing and reunion. Jiang Mu and Jin Zhao grow up believing they are siblings until their parents' divorce pulls them apart. Jiang Mu stays in China, while Jin Zhao is taken to Thailand, where he grows up as an underground boxer and street racer. Years later, Jiang Mu learns he was adopted and sets out to find him. Reunited in Thailand, she becomes his racing navigator, and the bond they once shared slowly turns into a deeply protective romance. With fast cars, underground racing and emotional tension, the drama shares a similar vibe to the Spanish Culpables franchise. {{/usCountry}}

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Never-Ending Summer (2026), starring Bao Shangen and Zhou Keyu (Daniel Zhou), takes a more emotionally layered approach. Zhou Wan is a brilliant student desperately trying to save her grandmother, while Lu Xi Xiao is a wealthy but deeply scarred teenager struggling with the aftermath of his mother's suicide and his father's betrayal. Their worlds collide when Lu Xi Xiao's father starts dating Zhou Wan's estranged biological mother, who abandoned her family years earlier after stealing their savings. Hoping to stop the marriage and pay for her grandmother's kidney transplant, Zhou Wan becomes Lu Xi Xiao's tutor with an ulterior motive. But as they spend more time together, the plan gives way to genuine feelings. When Lu Xi Xiao discovers the truth, the relationship falls apart. Ten years later, they cross paths again as adults and are forced to work together to uncover a decades-old factory accident that connects both their families, reopening old wounds and unfinished emotions.

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Dazzling (2026), starring Guan Xiaotong and Li Yunrui, explores a similar emotional dynamic. After her family's sudden financial downfall, Qing Ye returns to her rural hometown, where she meets Xing Wu, a kind-hearted teenager juggling school while caring for his ailing grandmother and troubled family. As Qing Ye helps him with his studies, the two slowly become each other's safe haven. Their growing closeness, however, comes with complications. Since Xing Wu's mother was raised by Qing Ye's family, the two are seen as “cousins by adoption” despite sharing no blood relation. The drama uses this delicate dynamic to create a restrained, slow-burn romance that stays within censorship guidelines without losing its emotional pull. Years later, after life takes them in different directions, Qing Ye and Xing Wu reunite as adults and are finally forced to confront the feelings they've carried since their teenage years.

How Chinese dramas built this trend

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Chinese dramas have only become widely accessible to international audiences over the past decade, thanks to streaming platforms and YouTube, allowing more viewers to discover stories that were already pushing emotional boundaries. For many global fans, Go Ahead (2020) was probably one of the first dramas that introduced the “almost sibling” romance. Coincidentally, it also stars Song Weilong, who returns to a similarly layered relationship in Love for You.

The series centres on Li Jianjian (Tan Songyun), Ling Xiao (Song Weilong) and He Ziqiu (Zhang Xincheng), three children from fractured families who are raised together by two caring single fathers. Ling Xiao carries the trauma of losing his younger sister and being abandoned by his mother, while Li Jianjian's father, Li Haichao, takes in He Ziqiu after his mother leaves him behind. Although they are not related by blood, they grow up as one family. Years later, when Ling Xiao and He Ziqiu return from abroad, those familiar family bonds begin to change. He Ziqiu wants nothing more than to keep the family together, but Ling Xiao slowly realises that his lifelong instinct to protect Jianjian has become something much deeper.

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The trope isn't just popular in Asia

Chinese dramas may be embracing the pseudo-sibling trope more openly today, but they're far from the first to explore it. Prime Video's Culpables trilogy — My Fault, Your Fault and Our Fault — helped bring the dynamic into the global mainstream. Based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling Wattpad novels, the films centre on the fiery, toxic romance between step-siblings Nick and Noah. The first movie became a viral sensation on TikTok, with younger audiences hooked on its mix of forbidden love, angst and chaos. Its popularity eventually led to English-language remakes set in London.

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American drama The Fosters (2013–2018) also had very foster sibling dynamic. The series follows Callie Jacob, a teenager scarred by years in the foster care system, who unexpectedly falls for her foster brother Brandon. Their relationship is filled with guilt and uncertainty, as Callie fears it could cost her the stable family she has spent her life searching for. Over the show's run, their romance became one of its most debated storylines, leaving viewers split between supporting the pair and questioning whether some boundaries should never be crossed.

Why audiences can't stop watching

Why are so many viewers drawn to pseudo-sibling romances? The answer isn't as simple as the forbidden relationship. More often than not, these stories begin with loss. The characters have been abandoned, neglected or forced to grow up far too quickly. In each other, they don't just find love; they find the one person who truly understands what they've been through.

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At the same time, that's exactly what makes the trope so polarising. Even without a biological relationship, many viewers struggle to separate the romance from the family dynamic, while others appreciate these stories for exploring messy emotions instead of offering neat, fairy-tale endings. Strip away the labels, and these dramas are really about two lonely people finding comfort, healing and a sense of home in someone who has walked through the same darkness with them.