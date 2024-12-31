Your Fault: When, where to watch Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara's romantic Spanish drama Tu Culpa

Spanish romantic film, Your Fault (originally titled Tu Culpa), is making waves among cinephiles. The film, starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, is an ideal holiday watch and is currently streaming on Prime Video. Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara's still from Your Fault.

When and Where to Watch

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara's film released on Prime Video, on December 27 and since then, has been creating a buzz.

Based on Mercedes Ron's popular novel, the film explores the problems and challenges of young love, particularly ones that come with navigating deep emotional connections. Helmed by Domingo González, the film is a follow-up to 2023's Spanish drama My Fault, which was a global hit.

Cast

Produced by Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang under the Pokeepsie Films banner, the film boasts of an ensemble cast features Marta Hazas, Gabriela Andrada as Sofia, Alex Bejar as Bria, Javier Morgade as Michael, Fran Morcillo as Simon, and Felipe Londono as Luca.

Plot

The story revolves around Noah, portrayed by Nicole Wallace, and Nick, played by Gabriel Guevara. The love between Noah and Nick seems unwavering despite their parents' attempts to separate them. But his job and her entry into college open up their lives to new relationships that will shake the foundations of both their relationship and the Leister family itself. It delves into the emotional and psychological struggles that come with the turbulence of a romantic relationship.

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, who was rumoured to be a couple, have been acting icy with each other in public leaving fans wondering what went wrong between them. While they both always stated that they were friends, fans kept shipping them. In November 2023, they even unfollowed each other on social media, and later, fans noticed that they weren't even clicking pictures together or even making eye contact with each other. What happened between them is still unknown.