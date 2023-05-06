Apurva Singh: On the cusp of being part of something extraordinary

Lucknow girl Apurva Singh has now started to find a firm footing in the industry. After featuring in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Dr. Arora, she is filled with a sense of excitement and anticipation for what the future beholds.

Apurva Singh

Recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s OTT series Garmi, the actor says, “I am humbled by the opportunities that have come my way thus far. I am confident that I am on the cusp of being part of something extraordinary. With each passing day, I am gaining invaluable experience, honing my skills and building meaningful connections with those around.”

To make a career in modelling and acting she reached Mumbai in 2017. “I joined Kishor Namit Kapoor’s acting classes and then I started assisting Makrand (Deshpande) sir and then worked backstage at Motley (Pankaj Kapur’s theatre group). I started taking up commercial work as money was my priority. With theatre work alone I was unable to pay my bills and then to survive in Mumbai you need money. I continued to learn backstage and shot for commercials which helped me survive. I also did an Ekta Kapoor show which had four leads, but sadly it never got released.”

Singh featured in a lot of ad films and even played a junior artiste in film Dawat-e-Ishq shot in her hometown. “Kafi sara chota-chota kaam kiye hai. I even had a blink and a miss role in the film Ludo. Things changed with Yeh Kali... and in the second season it’s going to be a bigger role. I did a small role in The Great Indian Murder and then Tishu (Dhulia) sir gave me a role in Garmi where play a clever poetess and a student leader. I have also shot for Maniesh Paul starrer Rafu Chakkar and have completed series Dhanabad and Suspicious Partner both directed by Karan Darra.”

On her local connect, she says, “My father was in Army. I have studied at Army Public School and APS Academy. My mother, an art teacher, has been my inspiration. I shifted to Delhi for modelling and went to Calgary in Canada for studies but then I dropped out. My passion towards entertainment industry finally got me to Mumbai.”

She is highly inspired with Amitabh Bachchan’s words. “The legend had once said, ‘There’s a lot of struggle in life, so as long as it lasts, the struggle continues’. I will continue to draw inspiration from these words of Mr Bachchan and use my strength, determination to keep moving forward towards my dreams.

