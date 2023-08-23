Gauahar Khan: Only when I’m happy can I make other people, especially my child, happy

Birthdays are exciting and Gauahar Khan, who is turning a year older today, is looking forward to hers. And there’s a special reason for celebration too, Khan says, “This birthday will be my first birthday with my baby and it’s super exciting. More than my outfit, I am planning for his outfit.” The actor and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed their son, Zehaan, on May 10.

Gauahar Khan

Other than her son being constantly on her mind “as he is too tiny right now”, the actor shares her outlook in life and what has remained a constant for her: “The only thing that never, ever, ever changes in my life is gratitude. Not just during pregnancy but also the first three months of postpartum, can really take a toll on you. I push myself to always be in a positive state of mind and be happy with what I’m doing and it has really worked for me. I never forget that if I’m happy only then will I be able to make people around me happy, especially my child. Today, I’m a mother and am working in an industry where work is so open for mothers. So, I look forward to everything and my heart is full of love and joy.” Recently, the couple went to Dubai for a quick trip, which marked a first of many for their son. “I love to travel and it had been six months that I’d been home (before and after the delivery), so Zaid and I made an impromptu plan. He loved being outdoors and was staring at people, who waved at him at the airport.Even in Dubai, everything was centred around the baby as priorities change,” shares the Shiksha Mandal actor, who plans to have lunch with family for her birthday as she “avoids a late night unless work demands it”. Khan, even took her son to set this week. “This three month mark has been quite a lot of first for him. He was on a proper shoot set with me in a van.”

