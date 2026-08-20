Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar’s underarm fetish: ‘He smells it and tells his sister’

Couples often have their own quirky habits and unusual preferences that can leave even their friends and family surprised. Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently gave fans a glimpse into one such amusing quirk during their appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date. In the latest episode, Gauahar revealed Zaid’s unusual fascination with her underarms, sharing how he likes to smell them because he believes they always smell fresh. The candid revelation left Neha and Angad in splits.

Gauahar Khan reveals Zaid Darbar's underarm fetish

Gauahar Khan reveals husband Zaid Darbar's weird fetish.

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Neha asked about Zaid’s “underarm fetish”. Gauahar was shocked and asked, “Where did you get this information from? What all have you seen? Are you in our bedrooms?” Zaid said, “Matlab aisa kuch nahi hai yaar. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki baby skin, haan, ekdam aise mulayam type (I mean, it’s nothing like that, yaar. I feel baby skin is, you know, really soft and smooth).”

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{{^usCountry}} Gauahar added, “He also thinks that my underarms smell fresh all the time, so he wouldn’t care.” Zaid said, “I wouldn’t do anything; I just touch that. I just touch that, and I smell that.” Gauahar said, “He touches it and smells it, and then he tells his own sister, ‘Dekh kitni acchi khushbu aa rahi hai (Look, it smells so good).’” The revelation left Neha and Angad in splits. About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gauahar added, “He also thinks that my underarms smell fresh all the time, so he wouldn’t care.” Zaid said, “I wouldn’t do anything; I just touch that. I just touch that, and I smell that.” Gauahar said, “He touches it and smells it, and then he tells his own sister, ‘Dekh kitni acchi khushbu aa rahi hai (Look, it smells so good).’” The revelation left Neha and Angad in splits. About Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s relationship began unexpectedly during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Zaid first approached Gauahar through Instagram, and their conversations soon turned into a serious romance. Gauahar later revealed that Zaid proposed marriage within a month of them getting to know each other. Their relationship also made headlines because of their six-year age gap, which initially led to some hesitation from their families.

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Despite the reservations, Gauahar and Zaid remained firm about their decision. They got engaged in November 2020 before tying the knot in a grand nikah ceremony on December 25, 2020. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023, followed by their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025.

Gauahar is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Ikroop. Helmed by Akram Hassa, the film stars Mithila Palkar, Kumud Mishra, Swanand Kirkire and Taha Shah Badussha in lead roles. The film’s release date is yet to be finalised, but it will premiere on ZEE5. Zaid, meanwhile, was last seen in the show Alliance. He failed to reach the finale, with Mini Mathur eventually lifting the trophy.