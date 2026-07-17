Gauahar Khan slams Mini Mathur for not favouring Zaid Darbar on Alliance: 'Yahan pe koi bhai-behen nahi'

Actor Gauahar Khan has called out the latest episode of Alliance, accusing the reality show of unfair gameplay. Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, the actor questioned Mini Mathur's role as the current Ace, alleging that she was favouring Nikhil Chinapa while putting Gauahar's husband, Zaid Darbar, at a disadvantage. Upset over what she believes is biased decision-making, Gauahar also questioned the show's rules and urged the makers to ensure the game is played fairly.

Gauahar Khan questions Mini Mathur's role as Ace

"Where are your rules?" Gauahar Khan questions Alliance over Mini Mathur's support for Nikhil Chinapa.

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Gauahar strongly criticised what she believed was unfair gameplay, alleging that Mini Mathur was not acting as a neutral Ace. According to her, Mini was repeatedly favouring Nikhil Chinapa's team instead of maintaining a level playing field. Referring to her husband, Zaid Darbar, Gauahar said, “Ab mujhe yeh nahi pata ki main apne husband ko yeh kaise bataun ki yahan pe koi tumhara bhai-behen ka koi rishta nahi nibhaya jata hai. It's a game (Translation: Now, I don't know how to tell my husband that the bond of brotherhood or sisterhood isn't honored here. It's a game).”

She went on to say that Zaid was letting personal relationships cloud his judgment, adding that friendships have no place when the competition is at stake. Gauahar claimed Mini had handed two diamonds to Nikhil's team and also appeared to back him during a task where he was competing closely against Zaid.

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Gauahar Khan via Instagram.

{{^usCountry}} Questioning the show's rules, Gauahar asked, “How is an Ace allowed to strategically pick out who she wants to support?” She then called out the makers, saying, “Alliance, come on, where are your rules?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questioning the show's rules, Gauahar asked, “How is an Ace allowed to strategically pick out who she wants to support?” She then called out the makers, saying, “Alliance, come on, where are your rules?” {{/usCountry}}

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Gauahar suggested that the Ace should be someone who remains completely impartial so that every contestant gets an equal opportunity. She also expressed frustration over Zaid's inability to recognise what she believed was happening, saying, "I don't know why Zaid can't see that Mini is clearly against him and not supporting him," while brushing aside the “bhai-behen ka rishta” sentiment that has been discussed inside the house.

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Clearly upset after watching the episode, Gauahar added, “Mujhe thoda bad feel ho raha hai (I'm feeling a bit bad). Is this allowed?...How is the Ace solving the entire quiz for one team, she is not the part of the game.” She also said it was “sad” that no one seemed to be questioning Mini's role and maintained that she would have reacted the same way even if Zaid had been the Ace.

Mini Mathur opens up about Nikhil Chinapa

The debate comes at a time when the position of Ace is set to change, with the next Ace expected to be selected from Aly Goni's Legends team. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance continues to test friendships and strategies with every episode.

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During the latest episode, Mini also shared an emotional reason behind supporting Nikhil. Speaking about his motivation in the game, she said, “He has a little daughter, and obviously you will understand that my daddy is always strongest so he has to show her daddy is strongest.”

Knockouts change the game

The latest Knockout round also brought major changes. Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, Payal Gaming, Rivva Kishan and Armaan Khera landed on the "To Be Deleted" list. As the current Alliance of the Week, the Kings will now decide who gets the chance to challenge Mini Mathur for the Ace position, a move that could completely change the course of the game.

The current teams include the Kings featuring Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie; the Hunters with Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar; the Warriors comprising Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arsalan Goni and Niti Taylor; and the Legends featuring Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya, with Mini Mathur continuing as their Ace.

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Alliance streams daily at 12 PM on Prime Video.