Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Gautam Rode: Starting shoot initially was definitely scary amid Covid
web series

Gautam Rode: Starting shoot initially was definitely scary amid Covid

Actor Gautam Rode talks about his family going through a tough time due to Covid affecting majority of them.
Actor Gautam Rode was recently seen in the web show Naqaab.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:35 AM IST
By Rishabh Suri

Actor Gautam Rode has always adhered to all Covid-19 precautions. But, the situation at home during one point of time compelled him to be extra careful, especially while resuming work.

He recalls, “I got Covid in November last year, then my wife (actor Pankhuri Awasthy) and mum, too. The three of us stayed together in one house and dad in the other. It was a scary period.”

Rode, who was recently seen in the web show Naqaab, continues, “Our driver died because of Covid, and that made us more scared, for my mother more than anything else, because of her age and everything. She was, however, the healthiest one out of us. Everyone recovered, I developed antibodies and started shooting after 14 days.”

And, State of Siege was the first project he shot for after recovering. “I started shooting around December 17-18. It was definitely scary. That time, we took a lot of precautions. We finished that, then I moved on to Naqaab, and finished in the beginning of March, with one schedule in March. In between, I kept shooting for something or the other. It’s not been as bad for me as many other people said. Work kept happening, I kept shooting,” says the 44-year-old, who has been a part of television shows such as Baa Bahoo Aur Baby as well as Saraswatichandra.

RELATED STORIES

Going forward, the actor hopes that the pandemic does not lead to another lockdown. “One can only hope that a third wave doesn’t come,” Rode signs off.

